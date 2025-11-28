Kings ‘Desperately’ Seeking Zach LaVine Trade; Want Him Gone Now

The Sacramento Kings are heading toward a breaking point, and the franchise appears ready to make a drastic move involving Zach LaVine. After a disappointing start to the season and internal frustration mounting, the front office is exploring major changes. LaVine’s name is now at the center of it all.

According to Dallas Hoops Journal, general manager Scott Perry is actively seeking trade pathways for LaVine and has been pushing harder than ever to move him. Behind the scenes, Perry has expressed strong dissatisfaction with LaVine’s fit and believes the shooting guard has contributed significantly to the team’s defensive collapse this year.

Now, with Sacramento falling toward the bottom of the West and pressure building inside the organization, the situation has reached a point where a separation feels inevitable. The Kings appear ready to reset their roster, and LaVine has become the focal point of that shift.

“Perry, who was not a fan of LaVine’s game before taking the Kings job this offseason, has been telling people close to him that LaVine is a big reason why Sacramento is nearly dead last in the NBA in points per game allowed, sources said.”

Despite his flaws, LaVine is one of the most naturally gifted scorers in the league and a two-time NBA All-Star. He initially rose to stardom on the Timberwolves before reaching his peak on the Bulls in 2020-21 with averages of 27.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game on 50.7 percent shooting (41.9 percent from three).

Since joining the Kings, however, it has been a complete disaster for the 11-year veteran. He took the Kings nowhere last season and is on track for another losing season at 5-14 so far (13th in the West). In 17 games this season, his scoring is down to 20.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.7 steals per game on 49.0 percent shooting.

The worst part about LaVine’s game is on the defensive end. His lapses and lazy effort have already cost the Kings, and even the fans have lost patience with his constant mistakes.

The result is a Kings franchise that is in utter turmoil. They are one of the NBA’s worst defensive squads and one of the worst teams in general. The only way out is a complete overhaul, starting with a trade for LaVine.

With his flaws, LaVine’s value is not very high right now, but he only has two years left on his deal worth roughly 48 million dollars per year. If the Kings are willing to take a discount, they might be able to find a suitor for the disgruntled All-Star guard. If not, they will only have a few years to wait before his contract expires.

Regardless, it seems LaVine has become the new scapegoat in Sacramento, and his time is nearly up. For a team struggling to stay afloat, he has been part of the problem, and a breakup is all but certain.

The Kings do not have much time to waste, and every loss makes the situation feel a little more urgent. LaVine’s future will dominate the headlines until a deal gets done, but the bigger question is whether Sacramento has the structure in place to recover once he’s gone. How they handle the next stretch could define the franchise for years, and the pressure is only growing.