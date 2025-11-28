Deandre Ayton Explains What He Brings To The Lakers That Anthony Davis Did Not

Nico Martinez
Oct 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) dunks the ball in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers have fully embraced their new identity in the frontcourt, and no player has been more vocal about that shift than Deandre Ayton. With Anthony Davis now in Dallas, Ayton has stepped into a larger spotlight and is beginning to define what he wants this next chapter to look like. After his latest performance, he spoke confidently about the impact he plans to make.

“Me, I am here to give the Lakers what they have been missing for a long time,” Ayton said, via Dave McMenamin. “A big man that can put up numbers, anchor a defense, and be a presence on both ends of the floor. No matter what it is out there, I am having fun because it is leading to wins.”

Ayton, 27, has been a seamless fit next to Luka Doncic and LeBron James, and he has credited their playmaking for unlocking his game. As a result, the confidence in his role has grown rapidly as he settles into being the Lakers’ new foundational center.

“Putting up numbers, that is easy,” continued Ayton. “Luka and Bron already did their job, now it is time for me to eat. I gotta let the game come to me and that is when the easy part comes in.”

Ayton meant well with the comments, but many fans could not help but take it as a shot at Davis. This time last season, Davis was doing Ayton’s work and more for the Lakers, and he had a special place within the organization.

Ultimately, it took a generational talent like Luka Doncic for the Lakers to part ways with their star big man, but his legacy still shines bright as a champion and loyal star over six years. In that span, he averaged 24.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game on 52.0 percent shooting (28.2 percent from three).

With a stat line of 15.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game, Ayton has been good for the Lakers this season, but he is nowhere near the impact Davis had. So for him to claim that the Lakers have been missing that interior presence “for a long time” is not entirely accurate.

The insensitive comments came at the perfect time for the Mavericks, who are expecting Davis in tonight’s matchup. The words will become fuel for Davis to remind everyone how special he truly is, and he could use Ayton to set the example.

With the consequences still unknown, Lakers fans were quick to check Ayton on what they viewed as disrespect toward the star big man who came before him. Still, he had the right idea, and his play will be a crucial component to the team’s success this year. If he performs up to the standards he has set, that is all the team will need to sustain this elite winning pace for the rest of the season.

In the end, Ayton’s confidence is exactly what the Lakers need, but now it comes down to backing it up on the floor. With Davis returning tonight, this matchup offers the perfect stage for both players to make a statement. If Ayton delivers and stays locked in, the Lakers can keep building on their early success and prove they made the right choice for their future.

