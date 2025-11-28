Lakers vs. Mavericks Final Injury Report: Key Changes Before Tip-Off

The Lakers issue their final availability report ahead of tonight’s matchup with the Mavericks, including notable updates.

Nico Martinez
Nov 10, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) directs the offense during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into tonight’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks with a mixed injury update that could reshape the game’s outlook. After days of uncertainty, the team is getting one key starter back while potentially losing another.

The Lakers have officially upgraded Deandre Ayton (right knee contusion) to available after he missed Tuesday’s game. His return gives Los Angeles its starting center back at a crucial time as they continue pushing for their sixth straight win.

On the other side of the update, Marcus Smart (back spasms) has been downgraded to doubtful, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. His defensive versatility and perimeter toughness have been vital this season, and his likely absence forces the Lakers to adjust their matchups on the fly.

Fortunately, with LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic, and Deandre Ayton off the injury report, the Lakers will have more than enough firepower to make up for the absence of their two-way veteran guard.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are preparing for a major comeback of their own, as Anthony Davis plans to make his return after missing the last month with a calf strain. It would mark his first game in Los Angeles since being traded from the Lakers last February, adding yet another layer of intrigue to tonight’s star-studded matchup.

At 5-14, the Mavericks are in a desperate state right now, and every loss is another sting to their title hopes. While Davis’ return will help increase their odds of success, most experts predict a very active stretch for Dallas leading up to this season’s trade deadline. If they do not start to pick up the pace soon, it could be open season on every Mavericks player not named Cooper Flagg.

Tonight, it does not get any easier as they face a red-hot Lakers squad at nearly full strength. This season, Los Angeles has been one of the best teams in the West at 13-4, led by Luka Doncic with averages of 35.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game on 47.0 percent shooting (33.3 percent from three).

To pull off the upset, Dallas will need to match the Lakers where they are best: in the paint. As one of the best free-throw shooting teams in the league this year, the Purple and Gold thrive when playing from the inside out.

By controlling the tempo and keeping the Lakers away from their preferred shots, the Mavericks can secure a major advantage, but it all starts with having everyone ready and available to play.

For once, both teams are getting healthier, and it is setting up for an epic showdown between the two teams responsible for the most shocking trade of all time.

Ultimately, if the Lakers handle their business tonight, it will further solidify their rise in the West and show what this group can do at full strength. For the Mavericks, the hope is that Anthony Davis can spark a much-needed turnaround before the season slips away. Whatever happens, this matchup gives both teams a chance to redefine their momentum, and the stakes could not be higher.

Nico Martinez
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. 
