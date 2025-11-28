Who Are The NBA’s Most Underrated Defenders Right Now? 5 Players Stand Out

Today’s NBA features some of the most gifted offensive players the league has ever seen. From the likes of MVP contenders Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic to gifted scorers such as Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards, the NBA has often favored the players focused on offense.

While several players focus on being offensive threats, there are only a handful who have established themselves as defensive stalwarts.

From big men like the reigning DPOY, Evan Mobley, and San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama to guards such as Alex Caruso and Amen Thompson, the modern NBA demands immense skill and ability to be an elite defender.

While some players have been acknowledged as great defenders, many have yet to have the spotlight shine on them. With this in mind, we take a look at five of the most underrated defenders in the NBA today.

Cason Wallace

To be a part of the Oklahoma City Thunder‘s lineup means to be a contributor, and for Cason Wallace, this has been on the defensive end. Having earned a spot in OKC’s starting lineup this season, Wallace has quickly established himself as one of the most underrated wing defenders in the league.

For the 2025-26 season, Wallace has seen tangible growth after embracing a more significant role. While boasting a defensive rating of 102.3 after 18 games played, he also leads the league in steals with 2.3 per game, though he only averages 0.3 blocks per game.

Given that the Thunder have a league-best 18-1 record, with a league-leading defensive rating of 102.9, it is evident that Wallace has made an impact.

Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon also earns himself a spot on this list. Although the forward has primarily been known for his offensive exploits and impressive feats of athleticism early in his NBA career, Gordon is undoubtedly one of the best and most versatile defenders in the NBA.

Due to his strength, Gordon is capable of guarding multiple positions. Often tasked with marking the primary scoring option of most teams, the forward has effectively transformed into a key point-of-attack defender for Denver.

Along with an impressive defensive rating of 105, Gordon is also averaging 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game with the Nuggets this season.

While these numbers don’t leap off the page, his impact on the defensive end has been felt. With the Nuggets’ defensive rating dropping to 112.5 since he suffered a hamstring injury, it is evident that Denver’s defense has suffered a significant setback.

Ronald Holland II

Ronald Holland II has been a discovery for the Detroit Pistons this season. Although the 20-year-old showcased some potential as a two-way player in his rookie season, Holland has really flourished with the Pistons in his sophomore campaign.

Holland primarily comes off the bench, bringing energy and some tough positional defense. Having shown a knack for reading passing lanes and disrupting offensive sets, Holland makes good use of his physical tools to gain the upper hand in one-on-one matchups.

This season, Holland has posted a defensive rating of 106.2 after 18 appearances. Considering he averages 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game, his development as a wing defender has been a key element in Detroit’s success early in the season.

Moses Moody

Another player who has seen significant growth this season has been Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody. At 23, after four seasons in the NBA, Moody is finally earning more playing time with the Warriors. With an opportunity in hand, the young guard has made a truly impactful contribution.

Although the Warriors are 10-10 on the season and suffer from a plethora of defensive issues, Moody has been a particularly bright spark for them. With impressive instincts on the ball and natural tools, Moody leverages his physicality and intelligence on the defensive end.

For the 2025-26 season, Moody has recorded a defensive rating of 106.1 after 18 appearances. Having improved his offensive contributions, Moody has also seen an uptick in defensive performances, averaging 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Christian Braun

Another key player in the Denver Nuggets’ defensive schemes is 24-year-old Christian Braun. Although he has grown in stature as an offensive player over the last few seasons, Braun’s primary role as a point-of-attack defender makes him a key contributor for Denver.

While boasting tremendous defensive instincts, Braun incorporates his length and quickness to gain the upper hand against opposing players in the backcourt. Although his strength also allows him to defend small forwards, he remains most effective in on-ball situations against guards.

Much like Gordon, Braun’s impact was only felt once he was sidelined with an ankle injury. Given his defensive rating of 107.4 this season, along with his averages of 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game, it is evident that the Nuggets guard remains crucial to Denver’s plans.

It is worth noting that several talented defensive players, including Isaiah Joe, Dereck Lively II, Jordan Goodwin, and Daniss Jenkins, among many others, haven’t been mentioned in this list. But considering how challenging it has become to be a lockdown defender in the modern NBA, the effort and hustle shown by players should be acknowledged.