Warriors Player Ratings: Role Players Perform Admirably Despite Loss To Kings

The Golden State Warriors arrived in Sacramento short-handed, but what they lacked in star power, they compensated for with effort from a collection of role players. With Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler all sidelined, Golden State leaned heavily on underdog contributors, and they delivered admirably, even if the final result didn’t swing their way.

Will Richard erupted for 30 points, Moses Moody poured in 28, and Jonathan Kuminga battled to 24 despite the defensive attention that came with being the No. 1 option. Their collective scoring built the Warriors an early 13-point lead, showcasing the competitiveness and shot creation this group can produce when granted more responsibility.

But those performances wasn’t enough to overcome the sloppiness that defined the night. Golden State’s 19 turnovers, including an avoidable 8-second violation to open the final quarter, repeatedly halted momentum and gifted Sacramento extra possessions, something a team already dealing with major absences could not afford.

The Kings ultimately rode Russell Westbrook’s historic triple-double and a late Dennis Schroder barrage to pull out a 121-116 win, but the story for the Warriors is mainly about the supporting cast. With that in mind, we’ll break down individual player ratings for every Warrior who saw the floor.

Will Richard: A+

Game Stats: 30 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 10-15 FG, 5-8 3PT, 5-7 FT, 35 MIN

Richard delivered the most impressive scoring performance of the night, flashing three-level shot creation and efficient perimeter shooting that kept Golden State afloat even as Sacramento tightened its defensive pressure. His 30 points on 66.7% shooting showcased both aggressive drives and catch-and-shoot work, and his five made threes came at critical moments when the Warriors’ offense threatened to stall.

Richard also contributed on the glass with seven rebounds, held his own defensively, and showed maturity handling extra on-ball reps due to the Warriors’ missing stars. Easily a breakout performance from the unheralded role player.

Moses Moody: A

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 4 BLK, 9-15 FG, 6-11 3PT, 4-4 FT, 39 MIN

Moody put together one of his most complete offensive nights of the season, mixing drives with confident perimeter shooting to post 28 points on 60% from the field. His six threes were crucial in spacing the floor for Kuminga and Podziemski, and his defensive energy, highlighted by four blocks and two steals, gave Golden State valuable stops during momentum swings.

Even with the heavy workload, he played with poise and crafty shot selection, showing the two-way upside the Warriors have been hoping to see with consistency.

Jonathan Kuminga: A-

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 8-19 FG, 2-5 3PT, 6-8 FT, 36 MIN

Kuminga embraced the role of primary creator, using his physicality and improved patience to generate 24 points and nine rebounds, though his five turnovers reflected the pressure Sacramento applied.

He attacked mismatches well, hit timely perimeter shots, and flashed strong downhill playmaking in the half-court. While he missed a late look that could’ve tightened the game in the final seconds, Kuminga’s assertiveness was essential in keeping the Warriors competitive without their top players.

Brandin Podziemski: A-

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 9 REB, 9 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 5-10 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT, 31 MIN

Podziemski flirted with a triple-double and served as the Warriors’ most reliable connector, piling up nine rebounds and nine assists while taking care of the offense as the de facto point guard. He pushed the tempo smartly, created shots for teammates with clever angles, and knocked down perimeter looks efficiently.

His four turnovers came at tough moments, but the overall versatility he provided demonstrated why he’s such a stabilizing piece for this group.

Buddy Hield: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 3-5 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 14 MIN

Hield provided exactly what the Warriors hoped for: quick offense and efficient shot-making. He scored 9 points on 60% shooting, including a couple of timely drives and one deep three that stabilized the offense during a rough patch.

Defensively, he was serviceable, and his passing added a bit of extra movement, making him one of Golden State’s more effective bench contributors.

Al Horford: C

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 0-8 FG, 0-7 3PT, 0-0 FT, 27 MIN

Horford delivered on the glass and with defensive disruption, collecting seven rebounds and two steals, but his outside shooting was a major problem as he went 0-for-7 from three.

Sacramento left him open, and he simply couldn’t make them pay, which clogged spacing during key stretches. Still, his leadership, passing, and positional defense gave Golden State structure even without a scoring punch.

Quinten Post: C

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 0-5 FG, 0-3 3PT, 0-0 FT, 16 MIN

Post didn’t score, but he contributed defensively with two steals and two blocks, showing good activity in help positions and occasional rim protection. His inability to convert open looks, going 0-for-5 from the field, limited his offensive impact, but he rebounded respectably in his minutes and maintained solid positioning.

Gary Payton II: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3PT, 0-0 FT, 11 MIN

Payton made a small but clean impact, hitting his lone shot, a three, and providing his usual point-of-attack effort. His three assists showed good awareness in drive-and-kick situations, and he crashed in for a couple of helpful rebounds. The Warriors needed more defense overall, but GP2’s short burst was efficient and mistake-free.

Pat Spencer: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 3-7 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 17 MIN

Spencer offered steady downhill attacking and physicality, scoring 6 points while giving the Warriors another ball-handler capable of getting into the paint. His finishing touch wavered at times, and Sacramento funneled him into tough shots on a few possessions, but he competed defensively and moved the ball enough.

Trayce Jackson-Davis: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 9 MIN

Jackson-Davis had a quiet night statistically, but he brought energy in short bursts and made the most of his limited touches. His lone bucket came on an assertive finish inside, and he added a steal that helped fuel transition offense.

Gui Santos: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-0 FT, 7 MIN

Santos struggled to find rhythm offensively and couldn’t get his jumper to fall in a short stint on the floor. He did manage a defensive rebound and stayed active in his rotations, but Sacramento frequently targeted him in mismatches.