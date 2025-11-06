Lakers Hold on To Defeat Spurs 118-116: Key Takeaways After 5th Straight Win

The Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to five games on Wednesday night, edging the San Antonio Spurs 118-116 in a chaotic finish that capped one of their toughest performances of the season. Luka Doncic once again carried the load, delivering 35 points, 13 assists, nine rebounds, and five steals while orchestrating a furious late-game run that flipped a nine-point deficit into a victory.

In a matchup defined by tons of foul calls and short-handed lineups on both sides, Los Angeles closed on a 21-10 run and survived two final San Antonio opportunities, including a foul on an inbounds tip attempt with 1.2 seconds remaining, but escaped when Justin Champagnie missed the first free throw and the second attempt couldn’t be tipped in at the buzzer.

Deandre Ayton added 22 points and 10 boards, Rui Hachimura drew the pivotal charge that fouled out Victor Wembanyama, and the Lakers tightened defensively when it mattered most. With Austin Reaves sidelined and Doncic carrying a heavy load, this win offered plenty to unpack, and we break down the biggest takeaways from another dramatic Lakers finish.

1. Luka Doncic Delivers Another Monster All-Around Night

Luka Doncic once again proved why he’s the undisputed face of the Lakers, finishing with 35 points, 13 assists, nine rebounds and five steals in 42 high-minute, high-leverage minutes. The night was always going to be the Luka Doncic show and the Slovenian responded brilliantly against an excellent opponent.

Even though he shot just 9-for-27 from the field (33.3%), he hit four critical threes (4-of-11) and repeatedly bailed the Lakers out late, including the go-ahead three with 2:31 remaining that shifted momentum permanently.

Doncic also made his impact felt defensively, tying his season-high with five steals and helping Los Angeles hold San Antonio without a field goal for nearly 4½ minutes during the fourth-quarter comeback. He posted a +4 in a game decided by a single possession and overcame a night of heavy defensive attention, foul trouble around him, and a Spurs squad pushing the pace at every opportunity.

2. Deandre Ayton Continues His Efficient Stretch Inside

Deandre Ayton submitted one of the most efficient performances of the night, scoring 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting (69.2%) while grabbing 10 rebounds, including four on the offensive end. His finishing around the rim, soft touch in the mid-post, and ability to capitalize against single coverage gave Los Angeles badly needed stability during its offensive dry spells.

Ayton also hit all four of his free throws, played with controlled physicality (only three fouls), and posted a +1 in a game where mismatches were constantly shifting. Defensively, Ayton came through with two blocks, multiple verticality contests, and key box-outs late that prevented the Spurs from generating second-chance points.

His presence helped the Lakers win points in the paint 44-38, a critical margin in a game where both teams struggled to find rhythm. While Doncic orchestrated the comeback, Ayton anchored the interior all night, once again delivering exactly what the Lakers need from him.

3. Rui Hachimura’s Scoring Punch Remains Essential

Rui Hachimura set the tone early and finished with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-3 from deep, giving the Lakers a reliable second scoring option behind Doncic. With limited touches and few plays drawn specifically for him, Hachimura’s efficiency and ability to punish mismatches kept Los Angeles close during a sluggish offensive stretch in the second quarter.

He scored in every manner, and while he had only two rebounds, his focus on spacing allowed Ayton cleaner paths inside. Hachimura also delivered the defensive play that swung the game: drawing the charge that fouled out Victor Wembanyama with 1:39 remaining.

Wembanyama had 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists, and was San Antonio’s best rim deterrent; his absence allowed Los Angeles to attack the paint more freely down the stretch. Rui’s two-way impact didn’t dominate the box score, but his timing, decision-making, and execution in the final five minutes made him one of the heroes of the night.

4. Lakers’ Bench Delivers Just Enough, Especially In A Foul-Heavy Game

The Lakers’ bench didn’t produce overwhelming scoring totals, but it delivered critical plays across the margins, highlighted by Jaxson Hayes (9 points, 4 rebounds on 3-of-4 shooting) and Jarred Vanderbilt’s defensive energy. Hayes gave the Lakers a jolt of rim-running activity and hit all three of his free throws in meaningful moments, posting a +1 in just 15 minutes.

Nick Smith Jr. added 5 assists in 17 minutes, and even Bronny James delivered a perfect 1-for-1 shooting night while posting a +9, the highest plus-minus on the team. Defensively, the second unit helped Los Angeles survive a whistle-heavy game that included 66 combined fouls and foul-outs for multiple Spurs starters.

The Lakers’ bench contributed to five total team blocks and eight steals on the night while avoiding major turnover issues (14 as a team). Although the bench scored only 21 points, it provided enough complementary production to support the heavy-lifting of Doncic, Ayton, and Hachimura.