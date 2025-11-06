Lakers Player Ratings: Luka Doncic And Deandre Ayton Lead The Charge Against The Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers leaned once again on the superstar brilliance of Luka Doncic and the interior dominance of Deandre Ayton to grind out a tense 118-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs, extending their winning streak to five games and continuing one of the hottest starts in the league.

Despite an uneven shooting night, Doncic controlled the game with his playmaking, finishing just shy of a triple-double while also grabbing five steals in one of his most well-rounded performances of the season. Ayton, meanwhile, gave the Lakers the two-way stability they desperately needed.

This game felt like another statement win for Los Angeles: they can win even when flawed, even when undermanned, and even when the game gets chaotic. The Lakers overcame 14 turnovers, streaky perimeter shooting, and a 106-97 deficit with just over seven minutes left by leaning on their stars, cleaning up the glass, and tightening defensively. Let’s go through the player ratings after Wednesday night’s game.

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 35 PTS, 9 REB, 13 AST, 5 STL, 2 BLK, 9-27 FG, 4-11 3PT, 13-17 FT, 42 MIN

Doncic was again the core of everything the Lakers did, delivering 35 points, 13 assists, nine rebounds, and five steals while playing all 42 minutes in a tightly contested battle. Even on a 9-for-27 shooting night, his command of tempo and late-game shot-making were the difference, especially his go-ahead three that flipped the momentum for good.

His defensive activity, jumping passing lanes for five steals and contesting multiple drives, helped stabilize Los Angeles during stretches where their offense stalled. This was a superstar performance defined less by efficiency and more by control and sheer impact from the start of the game until the end.

Deandre Ayton: A

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 10 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 9-13 FG, 0-0 3PT, 4-4 FT, 33 MIN

Ayton delivered one of his most complete games as a Laker, posting 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting with 10 rebounds and two blocks while consistently punishing the Spurs inside. He was decisive in the post, physical on the glass, and excellent in screen actions with Doncic, finishing both lobs and short-roll touches.

Defensively, he anchored the paint, helping to hold San Antonio to 38 points in the paint despite Los Angeles playing small for stretches. His presence was huge in closing the gap during the fourth-quarter comeback, and the Lakers don’t win this game without his interior dominance.

Rui Hachimura: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 5-9 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-6 FT, 35 MIN

Rui Hachimura gave the Lakers a valuable scoring lift with 15 points on an efficient 5-of-9 shooting night while knocking down two threes and providing steady floor spacing around Doncic and Ayton. Although he didn’t contribute much on the glass or as a playmaker, he played within himself offensively, took advantage of mismatches, and hit key shots during L.A.’s rally in the second half.

Defensively, he battled physically against bigger wings and had stretches of solid containment even without registering blocks or high-impact defensive stats. His ability to give the Lakers reliable complementary scoring was crucial in a game where everyone had to carry their own weight.

Marcus Smart: B

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 3-10 FG, 1-7 3PT, 10-10 FT, 34 MIN

Smart’s night was a mixed bag statistically, shooting just 3-for-10 from the field and 1-of-7 from deep, but he compensated with 17 points thanks to a perfect 10-for-10 performance at the free-throw line. His five assists, five rebounds, and defensive energy, including one block and multiple strong on-ball possessions, gave the Lakers their typical dose of grit and edge.

However, his inbound violation with 1.2 seconds left nearly swung the game, a mental mistake that overshadowed an otherwise tough performance. Even so, Smart’s defensive leadership and physicality were felt throughout the fourth quarter as the Lakers tightened up to complete the comeback.

Jaxson Hayes: B-

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 3-4 FG, 0-0 3PT, 3-5 FT, 15 MIN

Hayes had a strong and efficient showing in his 15 minutes, scoring nine points on 3-of-4 shooting while adding four rebounds and a steady interior presence. He was active on the offensive glass, ran the floor hard, and finished through contact, giving the Lakers an important boost when Ayton rested.

Defensively, he wasn’t perfect, but he used his athleticism to contest shots and force deviations at the rim. His energy helped swing a little momentum in L.A.’s favor during the second quarter, making this a helpful performance.

Jake LaRavia: C

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 3-9 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-2 FT, 38 MIN

LaRavia struggled to find his offensive rhythm, finishing with eight points on 3-of-9 shooting and just 1-of-5 from deep, but he helped in subtle ways by grabbing six rebounds and competing defensively across multiple positions. His lack of scoring punch hurt at times, especially during stretches where the Lakers needed more reliable perimeter shooting, yet he played hard, stayed within the scheme, and avoided defensive breakdowns.

His two turnovers were costly in a game where possessions mattered, but his effort level and willingness to do the non-glamorous work kept him on the floor for 38 minutes. It wasn’t flashy, but it was serviceable.

Jarred Vanderbilt: C

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 0 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2-3 FG, 1-2 3PT, 0-0 FT, 17 MIN

Vanderbilt logged 17 minutes off the bench and provided his usual defensive hustle, but his impact was limited with just five points and zero rebounds. He moved well without the ball, hit a three, and generated two assists by pushing tempo and keeping the ball moving, but the lack of rebounding stood out considering San Antonio’s extra possessions late.

Defensively, he chased shooters, pressured ball-handlers, and stayed active in passing lanes, though he didn’t create a steal or block. This wasn’t a high-impact Vanderbilt game, but he held his own without committing major mistakes.

Dalton Knecht: C-

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1-4 FG, 1-3 3PT, 0-0 FT, 16 MIN

Knecht couldn’t get himself going offensively, finishing with only three points on 1-of-4 shooting, and he struggled to make the kind of off-ball impact the Lakers rely on from him. He didn’t force bad shots, but he also didn’t add much in terms of spacing gravity or secondary playmaking, and San Antonio targeted him at times defensively.

His energy was solid and his rotations were cleaner than in previous outings, yet the production simply wasn’t there in a game where L.A. needed bench scoring. This was a quiet, low-influence performance from the youngster.

Nick Smith Jr.: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 7 MIN

Smith played only seven minutes but made the most of them by staying under control and knocking down his only shot attempt. He didn’t create much offense and wasn’t asked to do so, instead focusing on spacing the floor and surviving defensively in a tight matchup.

Bronny James: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1-3 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 5 MIN

Bronny played a brief five-minute stint, contributing two points and a rebound while defending with energy and moving well within the offensive structure. He didn’t have enough time on the floor to make a meaningful impact, but he stayed disciplined, made the right cuts, and didn’t try to force himself into the game.