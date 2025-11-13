Nikola Jokic’s Latest 6-Game Stretch Shows Why He Is The Undisputed Best Player In The World

Nikola Jokic has been stunning before, but what he’s doing right now barely looks real. Even by his crazy standards, this latest six-game stretch has pushed him somewhere else entirely. You watch him, and it stops feeling like an MVP race. It feels like everyone is playing for second place.

Over his last six games, Jokic is putting up 35.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 11.0 assists. He’s shooting 73.9 percent from the field. Let that sink in for a second. And he’s hitting threes at 55.6 percent. Those aren’t ‘historic run’ numbers. Those are video game numbers. Denver hasn’t lost in that span either. Six wins. A 9–2 record overall. Suddenly, they look like the one team in the West that can actually challenge Oklahoma City.

Joker during DEN’s current 6-game winning streak: 🃏 35.8 PPG

🃏 12.0 RPG

🃏 11.0 APG

🃏 73.9 FG%

🃏 55.6 3P% He’s the first player in NBA history to average a 35-point triple-double while shooting 60% or better across a 6-game span 😱 pic.twitter.com/l2T84VtuOn — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2025

What makes it even more ridiculous is how calm he’s been through all of it. Jokic just recorded the highest true shooting percentage ever over any five-game stretch: 85.2 percent. That isn’t elite. That isn’t normal. That’s something the league has literally never seen. He’s not hunting shots. He’s not forcing anything.

If he wants to score, he scores. If he wants to pass, someone gets a layup. Every possession feels like he’s deciding the outcome before the defense even sets.

And the history books got another rewrite this week. Within eight days, Jokic became the only player ever to do all three of these in the same season:

– 50-point game

– 30-15-15 game

– 25-point night without taking a single free throw

He didn’t take months to do it. He did it basically in over eight days.

The best performance came against the Clippers, a team he has toyed with for years. Jokic dropped 55 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists on 18-for-23 shooting from the field and 5-6 from three-point range. And here’s the craziest stat of the night: he outscored the entire Clippers starting lineup by himself, 55–54. One player beating an entire starting five. That’s the kind of thing you see once in a decade, maybe.

For the season, he’s sitting at 28.8 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 10.9 assists. He’s shooting 68.9 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three. He’s basically averaging a triple-double on efficiency numbers no player has ever touched. There has never been a big man who controlled every possession like this: scoring, passing, tempo, everything running through him.

A fourth MVP award is right there for the taking. If he keeps playing anywhere near this level, it won’t even be close. But Jokic and the Nuggets are thinking past that. Last year, they pushed the Thunder to seven games. This year, they look deeper. Prepared for another title run.

And if Jokic stays in this zone, the kind where he bends the entire sport around his decisions, Denver has every reason to believe they can take that final step.

Right now, nobody in basketball controls the game like him. And when Jokic starts stacking nights like this, the rest of the league can only hope he cools off because stopping him isn’t really an option.