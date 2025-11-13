Klay Thompson Defends Megan Thee Stallion After Jason Williams and Patrick Beverley Nasty Comments

Klay Thompson has faced criticism for years. But what Patrick Beverley and Jason Williams said on Hoopin’ N Hollerin’? That wasn’t basketball. It wasn’t even an analysis. It crossed into personal space, and Klay wasn’t about to let that slide. He was going to defend his girlfriend, Megan Thee Statllion, at any cost.

The whole thing started when Beverley asked why fans were giving Klay a pass for his early struggles.

“We ain’t talking about Klay Thompson, y’all steady trying to get him a pass. I ain’t never seen Klay not shoot it like this. And for him to say I’m out of my prime, like, come on, Klay, like, come on.”

Then Williams went completely off the rails.

“It only takes one p***y to drag a battleship across the desert. That’s how powerful it is. Klay Thompson, I ain’t saying that’s what it is, but that might be what it is.”

Klay saw the clip on Instagram and finally snapped. This is a guy who barely reacts to anything online.

“Referring to my GF as a “p***y” is so disgusting and disturbing. Especially from someone who played in the NBA . How would yall feel if I referred to your wives in such a way ? @patbev21 Do better fellas . Very disappointing.”

“Do better, fellas. Very disappointing.”

That’s all he wrote, but the tone said everything.

Klay usually stays out of this type of drama. Even during his Warriors’ peak, you couldn’t rarely get a reaction out of him. And right now, while he’s going through a rough patch in Dallas and trying to find his shot again, he still doesn’t complain.

But this time, he drew a line. And to be fair to Klay, who wouldn’t?

For years, analysts and fans have connected a player’s personal life to their on-court performance. That isn’t new. But this take didn’t just cross the line, it oblierated it.

Klay’s numbers haven’t been good. He’s averaging 8.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, shooting 32.0% from the field and 28.9% from 3-point range, the worst mark of his entire career. He has been benched. And Dallas are trash, sitting at 14th with a 3-9 record. But they are without Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, two players who can create space for Klay, something that is essential for his game.

Klay is 35, coming off major injuries and playing in a completely new environment with a roster that changes every other day. He came to play with Luka Doncic. He ignored a bigger offer from the Lakers to join the Maveicks to play with Luka. But Luka isn’t there anymore. These are real basketball reasons.

But pointing fingers at his relationship is just reaching for shock value.

And that’s really what Beverley and Williams were doing. Analysts have always made their money by stirring the pot. But even then, there’s supposed to be a line. Especially for ex-players who know how tough this league is and how much noise athletes already deal with.

Basketball criticism is fine. But once you step into someone’s personal life, you lose the argument. Klay didn’t hold back this time, and honestly? He shouldn’t have.