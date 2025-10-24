Aaron Gordon Didn’t Want To Take The Game Ball After A Loss Against The Warriors

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon had himself an incredible performance against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, as he posted a career-high 50 points for the game. While this would typically be a cause for celebration, Gordon refused to take any memorabilia from the game home.

Although Gordon’s 50-point outburst was impressive, the Nuggets suffered a 137-131 loss in overtime on Wednesday night, leaving a sour taste in the forward’s mouth. During the postgame interview, Gordon explained why he didn’t want the game ball.

“It sucks, dude. It sucks,” Gordon said. “You asked me if I wanted the game ball, and no, I don’t want to take an L home with me. No, thank you.”

Although the loss will hurt, especially as Denver begins its new campaign, Aaron Gordon didn’t appear demotivated by it.

“It’s one game. It’s our first game,” he continued. “It’s a really good team. It’s hard to win on the road. You’ve got to execute offensively and defensively down the stretch. So we’re going to reconvene, watch the film, go back home, and try to play better in our home opener.”

Gordon’s reaction to the loss may seem extreme, especially after reaching such a career milestone, but it also reflects his resolve and his commitment to winning. This could be far more meaningful to the Nuggets organization and its fans.

Aaron Gordon’s Contributions Will Be Vital For The Nuggets

Aaron Gordon has already established himself as one of the most vital players in the Denver Nuggets’ rotation. From his offensive versatility to his tough defensive presence, Gordon is the engine that drives the Nuggets forward.

For the 2024-25 season, the forward was a key contributor on both ends of the floor. He averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 53.1% shooting from the field and 43.6% from three-point range.

His impact on Denver’s performance was unfortunately felt only in his absence. After sustaining a hamstring injury in Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder last season, Gordon played through it in Game 7. However, his limited mobility contributed to Denver’s elimination.

For all intents and purposes, the Nuggets were the closest to derailing OKC’s title run. With a healthy Aaron Gordon, there is no telling how the series would have turned out.

Given how valuable he is to Denver, the Nuggets will see his opening night performance very positively. With 50 points, eight rebounds, and a block on 17-for-21 shooting overall, including an incredible 10-for-11 from deep, Aaron Gordon showed that he was singlehandedly capable of turning the tide in Denver’s favor.

Although the Nuggets start off the 2025-26 season with a 0-1 record, they remain one of the favorites to win it all this season. With one of the most formidable rosters in the NBA, the Nuggets will look to bounce back in their upcoming matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 9 p.m. ET.