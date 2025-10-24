Stephen Curry Gives Diplomatic Response On Warriors’ Draft Mistakes Featuring Anthony Edwards And Prominent NBA Stars

Stephen Curry has been one of the key components in the rise of the Golden State Warriors‘ dynasty. After winning four championships in eight years, it’s safe to say that the Warriors are one of the most successful franchises in the modern era. Regardless, the organization is often criticized for a few glaring mistakes.

Aside from drafting Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the Warriors haven’t made the best personnel decisions, particularly in recent years. With the selections of James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga being heavily critiqued, Curry recently shared a diplomatic response during an interview with ESPN’s Anthony Slater.

“That whole conversation gets old quick,” Curry said. “I get what everybody’s saying and the idea of it. But you make decisions with the information you have in front of you. If the information changes, then your perspective might change. That’s kind of how it is in the league in general. I say all that to say: I want to be competitive. Doesn’t mean you’re going to have a perfect situation where you’re the proverbial favorite. But I like where we are at.”

Slater, in his article, considered the Warriors’ selection of Wiseman in the 2020 NBA Draft a “monumental whiff”. Considering that Golden State had the opportunity to trade up and select Anthony Edwards, or even select LaMelo Ball with the No.2 overall pick, the label seems justified.

In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Warriors selected Kuminga and Moody, both of whom have been solid players for the franchise. But considering that they could have landed Franz Wagner or Trey Murphy III instead, it seems like Golden State missed out.

While the potential to have more prominent stars alongside Stephen Curry was promising, Golden State still managed to win the championship in 2022. With Curry’s legacy further elevated after that win, the Warriors can be content with how things eventually unfolded.

Can Stephen Curry And The Warriors Win It Again?

Considering that the main intention behind drafting Wiseman and Kuminga was to form a young core that could extend the team’s title window, it is fair to say that Golden State has fallen short in that regard. However, this doesn’t imply that the Warriors don’t have a legitimate shot at contending again.

As constructed, the Warriors may not be a young team, but the roster features veteran depth that could be even more valuable. With the offseason additions of Al Horford and the return of a familiar face like Gary Payton II, Golden State boasts a solid core of experienced players with impressive basketball IQ.

Beyond their veterans, the Warriors also have some talented young players, such as Jonahan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Moses Moody. Their rookie, No. 56 overall pick, Will Richard, has also shown tremendous potential.

Overall, the Warriors may not appear dominant on paper. But with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler leading the squad, the Warriors have already asserted themselves as a team to look out for in the West.