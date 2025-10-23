Al Horford Would Have Refused Warriors Move If Celtics Did Not Win The 2024 NBA Title

Al Horford makes his feelings clear on why he would refuse to join the Golden State Warriors if they tried to sign him in 2022.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center-forward Al Horford (20) waits for action to resume in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center-forward Al Horford (20) waits for action to resume in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Rivalries still mean something in the NBA. While veterans are accusing younger players of joining their friends to form superteams instead of competing, the Warriors veteran Al Horford is out here leading by example.

Horford was a part of the 2022 Celtics roster that lost to the Warriors in the NBA Finals that year. Following his inaugural trip to the NBA finals, Horford was up for a contract extension at the time. He ended up signing a two-year, $20 million deal to stay in Boston.

However, had the Warriors tried to convince him to join them as a free agent that season, he would have refused to come to the Golden State. In an interview with ESPN before facing the Nuggets, Al Horford confessed that he would have refused a move to the Warriors had he not won the NBA championship with the Celtics in 2024.

Horford feels his approach is “old-school” in the modern NBA, which doesn’t allow him to “fraternize” with opponents.

“If you’re my teammate, I’m with you and I have your back and I’m all about you,” Horford told ESPN. “But all this hugging at half-court at the end of the game and all this friendship. No.”

“I think it would’ve been too hard for me as a competitor just because of how I operate,” Horford said when asked about whether he would join the Warriors in 2022 after losing to them in the NBA Finals. “So I just don’t think I could have.” Clearly, not everyone can pull what Kevin Durant did in 2016.

“This whole CBA thing, apron stuff, it essentially destroyed that team that they built over there,” Horford said while talking about his time with the Celtics. He has previously also explained the frustrations that led to his exit from the Celtics.

Horford had to wait a long time after a reported handshake deal to finalize his eventual move to the Warriors this summer.

“I felt like there was a lot of upside in this thing,” Horford said in reference to being patient during the Jonathan Kuminga contract extension saga. “So I just had to wait it out.”

“For me, it’s a privilege to have this opportunity and to be here,” Horford said to remind the Warriors fans that he has nothing against the franchise. “They’re so accomplished. I do understand that there’s a lot that comes with it. There are a lot of challenges. But I’m pretty excited.”

The 39-year-old veteran had a relatively slow regular season debut for the Warriors against the Lakers. In 20 minutes played, he had five points, five rebounds, and one assist in the game, while shooting only 28.6% from the field and 25% from the three-point line.

He is excited to play alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to potentially contend for another NBA championship as he nears imminent retirement.

 

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick watches the action against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images JJ Redick Reveals “Biggest Regret” From Lakers’ First-Round Loss To Timberwolves
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like