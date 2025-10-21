Former NBA Players Address Warriors’ Title Chances; Cite Glaring Roster Concerns

After a significant lull in the offseason owing to ongoing contract negotiations with Jonathan Kuminga, the Golden State Warriors managed to put together a fairly competitive roster. Led by solid veteran talent to support their superstar core, the Warriors are primed to contend for a title. But do they have what it takes?

Former NBA players DeMarcus Cousins and Lou Williams expressed their concerns with the team’s roster on a recent episode of “Run It Back“.

“It’s going to be tough, but I’m curious to see how they’re going to navigate through these waters with having all these older guys,” said Williams. “You add Al Horford, and obviously, he’s decorated, he’s a champion, he’s going to be that stretch four or five that they need and how they like to play. But Steph Curry – 37, Butler – 36, Draymond- 35, Al Horford – 39. Like, this league is getting younger and younger.”

“Remember last year, around this time of the year, we were talking about the changing of the guard,” Williams continued. “So this looks scary for the Golden State Warriors. But in the end, you’ve got some accomplished guys that can go out there and compete at a high level. My only concern is the obvious: it’s going to be their age.”

While Williams expressed his concern, former Warriors big man DeMarcus Cousins chimed in, “I think it puts that much more pressure on the younger guys. It’s kind of baffling to me why you would have the type of summer you had when it came to signing your young talent in Kuminga.”

Cousins rationalized that on a roster with so many veterans, the onus would fall upon the youth to carry the team, primarily because the veterans wouldn’t be available for every game. However, due to the team’s approach to the offseason, with signing Kuminga being a priority, Cousins was unsure of Golden State’s plans.

As constructed, the Warriors boast a formidable lineup paper, even if several fans may not agree with it. But concerns regarding their age are certainly valid.

Can The Warriors Build Upon Their Solid Preseason?

After finalizing the deal with Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors started completing their key free agency signings, slowly piecing their roster together. By the preseason, the team was ready to go, and the results were largely positive.

With a 3-2 record in the preseason, the Golden State Warriors seemed to be able to hold their own against some of the teams in the West. Aside from the performance of their veterans, the Warriors’ youth also showed promise.

Players like Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had taken significant strides in development this summer, stood out in particular, painting a promising picture for the regular season.

As noteworthy as their preseason outing was, the Warriors may not be able to sustain the same performance over the course of 82 games.

With concerns regarding injury and workload management stemming from the needs of the veterans on the roster, Golden State may find itself shorthanded more often than not.

Given the team’s limited title window, players such as Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler may still be capable of pulling off miracles. But realistically, the outlook for the Warriors is largely dependent on the team’s health and how much their young core can develop during the season.