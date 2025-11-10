Desmond Bane On His Game-Winning Shot: “I Always Got Trust In It. Keep Shooting”

After a frantic finish to the game on Monday night, Desmond Bane shed light on what was going through his mind when he knocked down a clutch shot to beat the Blazers.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Nov 10, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) drives the ball past Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) drives the ball past Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Desmond Bane emerged as the hero for the Orlando Magic on Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. With a clutch three-pointer at the buzzer, the Magic secured a 115-112 victory.

When asked to break down the play during the postgame interview, Bane said, “We drew it up for Paolo. Get a catch. I did a good job. I was the outlet at the end. The shot wasn’t going for me, but you know I always got trust in it. Keep shooting.”

Desmond Bane’s game-winning shot saw the crowd at the Kia Center erupt. His teammates mobbed him after what marked the first game-winner of his career. When asked to describe what was going through his mind when the shot left his hands, the guard responded, “I was kind of fading, so it was hard to see whether it was in line or not. But it felt good for sure.”

“Back-and-forth game, man. It tested us,” Bane added, reflecting on the chaotic sequence of events leading up to the finish. “We’ve been through a lot to start the season, but we’re going to come out on top in a game like that.”

Desmond Bane emphasized that a win like this only highlighted the Magic’s resilience, something that the team would cultivate over the course of the season in preparation for the playoffs. With Bane being more assertive on the offensive end on Monday night, Orlando certainly benefited from it.

The 27-year-old recorded 22 points, three rebounds, and seven assists on 9-for-19 shooting from the field on Monday night, providing crucial support for Paolo Banchero‘s 28-point outing.

With an impressive win in the books, the Magic have improved to 5-6 on the season. After a relatively slow start to the campaign, Orlando seems to be finding its rhythm.

 

Desmond Bane’s Inconsistent Start To The Season

The Orlando Magic were viewed as one of the top teams in the East heading into the season, with Desmond Bane’s addition in the offseason being a major reason for this.

In one of the landmark trades of this offseason, the Magic acquired Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies. While this significantly improved the team’s offensive potential on paper, the immediate output has been mixed.

Bane has had a relatively shaky start to the 2025-26 season. Although he started strong, the last few outings have been less productive. With three single-digit scoring games in his last five outings, the guard will hope that Monday night’s outing helps him regain form.

With averages of 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on 43.1% shooting for the season, Bane remains a meaningful contributor. But considering the position the team is in, and their aspirations, the Magic will hope to see greater production from the 27-year-old.

BySiddhant Gupta
