“He Was Mad At Me”: Austin Reaves Details Hilarious Exchange With Luka Doncic During Lakers Game Against Hornets

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are the Los Angeles Lakers’ brewing bromance, and the two explosive players did not fail in providing some extra entertainment during their game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Doncic has been carrying the torch offensively. In today’s 121-111 win against the Hornets, the young point guard had 38 points, six rebounds, and seven assists, shooting 50% from the field and 33% from the three-point line.

Coming off an injury, Reaves was seen re-taking his role as the secondary option with full force. He had 24 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. It was an off shooting night for him, going 2-of-10 from the three-point line, and shooting 45% from the field.

Even his full-court prayer that he chucked from their side of the court at the end of the third quarter didn’t make it during the game. He missed shots from everywhere on the court, but Doncic made sure that this one stings the hardest.

After the game, Reaves revealed how Doncic called him out because there was time left on the clock and there was no need to make any rushed moves.

“He was mad at me for grabbing the one at the end of the third quarter, and just chucking it. I didn’t know how much time was left, and honestly, I thought the ball was out of bounds.” Reaves told the media after the win against the Hornets.

“So, I was just trying to throw down the lane and maybe get a little lucky, and he was. He told me he would’ve given me an assist if I threw it to him, but we’ll have to check the film and see which one was further,” he added.

In the next quarter, Doncic also took a shot from far behind, similar to Reaves, but made it cleanly. So, Reaves, after the game was almost over (with three seconds left on the clock), tried a half-court shot, and he also made it, looking back at Doncic to make sure his teammate had acknowledged it.

Even though that didn’t count in the game, Reaves had to get it done to maintain respect. The two share a bond that has been established on trash-talk and friendly fire. They continuously push each other on the court, even during practice.

A Lakers reporter asked Doncic about losing a half-court shooting contest to Reaves, and the former Dallas Mavericks point guard cut him off and corrected his question.

“No, that’s not true. I beat him in the first one… and yesterday. That’s not true,” Doncic quickly intervened.

The two players have missed games this season already due to injuries. Doncic is coming off a left leg injury, and this was Reaves’ first game back after missing three games. The Lakers as a whole are going through a lot of injuries early in the season.

But JJ Reddick has also shown that he’ll make the most of the players on the court, and whenever the team recovers at the same time, they’ll have the required combinations and plays to then go ahead full steam.

Next up, the Lakers visit the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on Tuesday night at the Paycom Center.

