Lakers Reveal New Details On Austin Reaves’ Injury

Austin Reaves has been diagnosed with a right groin strain, but an MRI revealed no major damage.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Lakers provided an updated injury report ahead of their upcoming road game against the Atlanta Hawks. According to NBA Insider Anthony Irwin, one key rotation player may be trending in the right direction, but the team is choosing to remain cautious.

“The Lakers released their latest injury report in advance of tomorrow’s game against the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta,” Irwin said. “It showed that Austin Reaves is dealing with a right groin strain. Originally, it was just listed as soreness. I heard that he had an MRI run on that groin on Wednesday, and it didn’t show any significant damage, but they are going to play this cautiously being so early in the season.”

There’s no firm timetable yet, but the team is optimistic that Reaves could return early next week.

“There is, however, some optimism that Austin should be back by the time we get to Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets,” Irwin added. “The Lakers are winning as they work through some of these injuries, and as they do so, the sense is that they might as well continue to play it cautiously so that guys can be healthy whenever they do get on the floor.”

At 7-2, the Lakers aren’t feeling pressure to rush their players back on the court this season. Between Luka Doncic’s leadership, JJ Redick’s coaching, and the resurgence of players like Deandre Ayton, they feel confident enough to give their guys all the time they need.

For LeBron James, age 40, that means a particularly cautious approach as he recovers from a sciatica injury. With so much at stake in his 23rd season, he’s taking things very slow, and we may not see him for another few weeks.

Meanwhile, the Lakers hoped to have Austin Reaves step up in his place, but it seems they’ll have to survive without him as well for a little bit longer. While his groin injury isn’t described as serious, it’s causing enough discomfort to cost Reaves three straight games. Even if it wasn’t, the Lakers might have sat him anyway in a show of extra caution.

Reaves, 27, was in the middle of his best stretch yet with averages of 31.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game on 48.9 percent shooting before his injury. He’s emerged as a true star for the Lakers, and that’s why they want to take extra measures to ensure his health and durability over the long NBA season.

With so much at stake, they cannot afford to have any core player go down for an extended stretch, which means they will treat every injury with an abundance of caution. Against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, they’ll have to find a way to make do without Reaves, but they still have more than enough to win the game and extend the streak to six games.

The Lakers know what it takes, and they’re not taking any chances. With a deep roster and a strong start behind them, there’s no need to rush anyone back before they’re ready. If they keep playing smart, staying patient, and stacking wins, they’ll be in a prime position when it matters most.

