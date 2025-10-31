NBA MVP Power Rankings: Who Are The Early-Season Leaders?

The 2025-26 NBA season is just getting underway, but several stars are already positioning themselves atop the early MVP conversation. In a battle that features Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the race is heating up faster than anyone anticipated.

Feb 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks down the court beside Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The 2025-26 NBA season is not even two weeks old, yet the MVP race is already taking shape with clarity and even more surprising contenders. Victor Wembanyama’s nightly dominant showcases, alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s effortless scoring brilliance, are wasting no time in building early-season conversation with their undefeated teams.

Contents

Even Austin Reaves has forced his way into the conversation with a blistering start that has elevated the Lakers without LeBron James and Luka Doncic and turned heads across the league. It’s far too early for anything to be decided, but not too early to recognize who’s separating from the pack.

Some names are expected, some are unconventional, and one stands just a bit above the rest. Here are the early-season MVP Power Rankings.

 

Honorable Mentions

 

Alperen Sengun

Oct 24, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) shoots the ball as Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
2025-26 Statistics: 23.8 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 7.3 APG, 2.0 SPG, 0.8 BPG

Team Record: 2-2

Alperen Sengun has picked up right where he left off after a dominant EuroBasket run with Turkey, showcasing a far more polished and complete offensive repertoire. His scoring efficiency has been outstanding to start the season, and his passing, particularly out of double-teams, continues to elevate Houston’s half-court offense.

At 23.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game, he looks more like a point-center than ever before. Even with the Rockets off to a slower start than expected, Sengun himself has been consistently excellent.

Shooting 49.2% from the field and an eye-popping 57.1% from three, he’s forcing defenses to guard him everywhere on the floor. If Houston stabilizes and begins winning games, his early-season production will quickly push him from “Honorable Mention” territory into the official MVP conversation.

 

Jimmy Butler

Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) waits for action to resume in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
2025-26 Statistics: 21.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 4.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Team Record: 4-2

Jimmy Butler has delivered one of the most efficient and composed starts to the season among veteran wings, giving Golden State a stabilizing two-way presence during their 4-2 opening surge. His 21.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game aren’t superstar numbers but his impact on a team integrating new pieces has been evident.

Butler’s presence has helped the Warriors avoid early-season turbulence. His confident scoring has also freed Stephen Curry to focus more on scoring and off-ball pressure. While Butler isn’t posting gaudy numbers compared to the top MVP candidates, his impact on winning keeps him on the radar in the early-season conversation.

 

10. Stephen Curry

Oct 27, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) directs teammates during a break in the action against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
2025-26 Statistics: 27.0 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Team Record: 4-2

Stephen Curry has opened the year playing with the same fire and finesse that defined his MVP peaks, powering the Warriors to a strong 4-2 start. His 27.0 points per game showcase a guard whose offensive brilliance remains undiminished. Curry continues to pressure defenses with his shooting, and he hasn’t slowed down a bit, nailing 42.3% from beyond.

What’s elevated Curry back into the fringe MVP conversation is his defensive engagement and leadership on a retooled Warriors roster. He’s playing with noticeable urgency on both ends, helping Golden State maintain structure even when lineups fluctuate. With the Warriors winning early and Curry posting elite production, he is still an influential player.

 

9. Kevin Durant

Oct 24, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots a free throw during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
2025-26 Statistics: 27.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.0 BPG

Team Record: 2-2

Kevin Durant has wasted no time establishing himself as the primary scoring engine on his new team, delivering elite efficiency and composure despite the roster overhaul around him. His 27.5 points per game on 52.2% shooting illustrate how seamlessly he’s adapted to a new system while still dictating the flow of every offensive possession.

The Rockets rely heavily on Durant to set the tone each night, and he has responded by taking over late-game sequences and stabilizing the team’s spacing. Adjusting to a new environment at this stage of his career isn’t easy, yet Durant is once again proving that elite shot-making and timeless offensive brilliance travel anywhere.

 

8. Lauri Markkanen

Oct 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dribbles against Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) during overtime at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
2025-26 Statistics: 34.0 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 2.8 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.8 BPG

Team Record: 2-2

Lauri Markkanen has been putting up monstrous scoring numbers for a Jazz team that desperately needs every ounce of production he can offer. Averaging 34.0 points per game on strong efficiency, he’s carrying one of the heaviest offensive burdens in the league while still finding ways to stay effective without much support around him.

Despite Utah’s roster limitations, Markkanen has managed to drag the Jazz to a .500 record through sheer star-level output. His shotmaking has been sensational, and his ability to create offense in isolation, in transition, and off movement underscores why he remains one of the NBA’s most underrated offensive forces.

 

7. Nikola Vucevic

Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) receives a pass against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
2025-26 Statistics: 18.3 PPG, 13.3 RPG, 5.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Team Record: 4-0

Nikola Vucevic has been the anchor of the Chicago Bulls’ surprising undefeated start, blending scoring, rebounding, and playmaking at an elite level. His 18.3 points and 13.3 rebounds per game have been crucial, but it’s his 5.0 assists and improved defensive activity that have elevated his value even further.

The Bulls have leaned on Vucevic’s experience and leadership to set the tone each night, and he has delivered with consistency in every phase of the game. His presence as a stabilizing force, especially in late-game situations, has been invaluable, helping Chicago build early-season momentum none of their critics saw coming.

 

6. Tyrese Maxey

Oct 28, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) celebrates after the final horn against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
2025-26 Statistics: 37.5 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 8.3 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.8 BPG

Team Record: 4-0

Tyrese Maxey has exploded into the new season as one of the most dominant offensive players in basketball, powering the 76ers to a shocking 4-0 start. His 37.5 points per game showcase how dramatically he has expanded his scoring arsenal, while his 8.3 assists highlight a leap in playmaking that has elevated the entire team.

Maxey’s leadership has also been a defining early storyline. After last season’s disappointment, he has brought stability, pace, and confidence back to Philadelphia’s offense, while also creating an environment where rookie VJ Edgecombe can thrive. Few players in the league have been as impactful or surprising as Maxey in the opening stretch.

 

5. Austin Reaves

Oct 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
2025-26 Statistics: 34.2 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 10.0 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Team Record: 3-2

Austin Reaves has been on a blistering tear to open the season, stepping up as the Lakers’ primary playmaker and scorer during a stretch without Luka Doncic and LeBron James. His averages, 34.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 10.0 assists, are elite superstar-level numbers, and his command of the offense has been nothing short of elite.

The highlight so far was his buzzer-beating game-winner against the Timberwolves, a statement moment that announced his arrival as a legitimate MVP-caliber force. Reaves has not only kept the Lakers afloat, but he has also elevated them, proving he can shoulder the burden of being a No. 1 option when the roster requires it.

 

4. Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
2025-26 Statistics: 20.3 PPG, 14.5 RPG, 11.3 APG, 2.0 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Team Record: 3-1

Nikola Jokic has once again wasted no time reminding the league why he’s one of the most complete players in NBA history with three MVPs to his name. Averaging a triple-double with 20.3 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 11.3 assists, he leads the league in both boards and assists while operating at his usual unhurried, unstoppable pace.

Denver’s strong 3-1 start is a direct product of the Serbian’s steady dominance and his ability to dictate every possession on both ends. His passing remains unmatched, his scoring remains efficient, and his defense, particularly in passing lanes, has been a major early-season storyline.

The Nuggets go as he goes, and he’s already performing at an MVP level. Don’t be surprised if Jokic cracks the top-three again in just a few weeks if the Nuggets continue their winning ways.

 

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring a basket in the 3rd quarter against the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
2025-26 Statistics: 36.3 PPG, 14.0 RPG, 7.0 APG, 0.8 SPG, 1.2 BPG

Team Record: 4-1

Giannis Antetokounmpo has launched himself into the MVP race with a level of physical dominance that few in league history can match. His early-season averages, 36.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists, are staggering even by Giannis’ standards, and his relentless downhill pressure has made Milwaukee’s offense nearly impossible to contain.

So far this season, Giannis is dictating games in every conceivable way. Milwaukee’s 4-1 start is a direct reflection of Giannis’s overwhelming influence, even if he missed the last game against the Warriors.

He’s doing more than scoring; he’s making timely reads, elevating teammates, and anchoring the Bucks’ interior defense with 1.2 blocks per game. Every night feels like an MVP showcase, and if the Bucks continue winning at this pace, Giannis will remain near the very top of the ladder all season.

 

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots free throws against the Denver Nuggets in the second half during Game 7 of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
2025-26 Statistics: 34.2 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 5.7 APG, 1.2 SPG, 1.3 BPG

Team Record: 6-0

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led the Thunder to a flawless 6-0 start with a string of clutch performances that only strengthen his MVP credentials. He’s been the most reliable late-game star in the league, including his opening-night heroics against Houston, where he forced overtime with a big shot and then sealed the win at the line.

SGA’s poise, two-way dominance, and leadership have pushed Oklahoma City to the top of the standings, making him the best player on the league’s best team in the early going. He looks hungry for a second straight MVP award, and his ability to deliver in the clutch time and time again is already setting this season apart.

SGA should remain among the three MVP candidates for the bulk of the season because he is actually getting better. Still, the reigning MVP and Finals MVP is slightly behind one player who has taken over the stat sheets and eye test this season.

 

1. Victor Wembanyama

Oct 27, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles up the court in the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
2025-26 Statistics: 30.2 PPG, 14.6 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.4 SPG, 4.8 BPG

Team Record: 5-0

Victor Wembanyama has taken the past two seasons and leveled it up into a full-fledged MVP push, leading San Antonio to a flawless 5-0 start (franchise record to start a season) while putting up numbers that hardly seem real. His scoring and rebounding would be elite on their own, but the true outlier is his 4.8 blocks, an absurd defensive presence that completely baffles us.

Wembanyama controls the paint and forces teams into uncomfortable adjustments every night, but it is becoming scary at this point. Offensively, he looks even more polished than expected and looks almost unguardable right now. The Spurs’ unbeaten start is fueled by his two-way brilliance, and he has run away in terms of being the league’s MVP because we haven’t seen anyone like him.

