LaMelo Ball Clowns Report Claiming He’s Open To Trade Amid Growing Frustrations With Hornets

Lamelo Ball claps back as reports claim the Hornets superstar is open to a trade away from the franchise.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Jan 5, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

LaMelo Ball has responded to the recent bombshell report from Yahoo’s Kelly Iko, claiming that the Charlotte Hornets star is open to being traded due to his growing frustrations with the team.

“Following the Hornets’ disappointing road loss to the 2-13 Indiana Pacers — their fourth straight, dropping Charlotte to 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 4-11 record — star guard LaMelo Ball has grown increasingly frustrated with the organization and is open to a trade away from the franchise, multiple league sources told Yahoo Sports,” wrote Iko in the report.

Ball replied with a clown emoji on X to the report claiming a growing rift between the Hornets star and the franchise’s front office.

 

Iko not only reported that Ball was open to the idea of being traded, but he also suggested that the Hornets are no longer sure that the former All-Star is a true franchise player for them.

“League sources say the front office is increasingly hesitant about cementing Ball as a long-term foundational piece, has become disillusioned with the 24-year-old and is open to moving him,” Iko further added.

The Hornets have reportedly gained a bit of skepticism on Ball’s future with the franchise due to his ongoing injury issues, a huge contract, and concerns about his fit and style of play with a developing young core.

The last time Ball played over 50 games in the season for the Hornets was in his sophomore season, which was four years ago. Since then, Ball has consistently struggled to remain healthy, missing nearly 40% of each season for the team that has never reached the playoffs with him.

Especially considering the logjam of guards they have filled their roster with this summer, it seems as though the franchise is telling Ball that they are planning to replace him.

The rumors around the franchise’s growing frustrations are not new, as earlier this summer, as well, reports were claiming that the Hornets are headed in the same direction that Iko has mentioned right now.

Ball has been accused of not taking the sport seriously, and this response from him shows his intent to prove otherwise. He can publicly refute the situation as much as he wants, but many experts do not see his long-term future being with the Hornets.

The Hornets are currently 4-11 for the season, and Ball has only played in nine of the 15 games for the Hornets due to right ankle injury issues. He has averaged 21.6 points, 9.6 assists, and 6.9 rebounds in those nine games, while shooting 39.8% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point line.

That is a considerable downfall from his previous seasons’ production, and with Kon Knueppel stepping up as one of the favorites to be the Rookie of the Year, the Hornets may think now is the best time to capitalize on Ball’s trade value and rebuild around Knueppel and the other younger players.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Sep 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, left, speaks during a press conference to preview the 2025-26 season at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images Former NBA Executive Says Lakers Must Fire Rob Pelinka To Win With Luka Doncic
Next Article Nov 5, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) reacts after being called for a foul against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga Viewed As Best Trade Asset In The NBA, Says Anonymous Executive
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like