LaMelo Ball Growing Frustrated, Open To Trade After Hornets’ Slow Start

The situation in Charlotte has taken a dramatic turn, and the future of the franchise may be shifting faster than anyone expected. After another disappointing loss, this time to the 2-13 Indiana Pacers, LaMelo Ball has reached a breaking point with the Hornets. According to Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports, the former Rookie of the Year is fed up with the organization’s direction and is now open to a trade, a stunning development for a franchise that once viewed him as its cornerstone.

Ball’s frustration is only one part of the growing divide. Charlotte’s front office has also cooled on the idea of building around him long-term. According to Iko, the Hornets have become hesitant about committing to Ball as their foundational piece and are questioning whether he truly fits their long-term vision.

“League sources say the front office is increasingly hesitant about cementing Ball as a long-term foundational piece, has become disillusioned with the 24-year-old and is open to moving him,” reported Iko.

The Hornets are typically among the worst teams in the league every season, and that trend has held for the 2025-26 campaign. They are 12th in the East at 4-11 with no solid direction or plan for the future. What is worse is the endless state of dysfunction that has plagued the franchise for decades.

Their only bright spot has been Ball, a young All-Star and former Rookie of the Year. The 24-year-old is averaging 21.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 9.6 assists per game this season on 38.5 percent shooting and 29.8 percent shooting from three.

Those are not the strongest efficiency numbers for LaMelo, but the bigger problem for Charlotte is his leadership and personality off the court. For years, Ball has been described as immature, and agents across the league have warned their players to stay away from Charlotte as a result. It speaks to the level of toxicity in the locker room and a surprising lack of accountability for Ball, who is already in his fifth NBA season.

For all his talent on the court, Ball does not set the kind of example most teams want from the face of a franchise. That is why he is better off far away from the Hornets, in a situation where he can develop the habits and leadership needed to build a championship culture.

Either way, at just 24, Ball is young enough that teams will be lining up to take a gamble on his talent. On a team like the Heat or Celtics, he could get the guidance he needs while finally having enough help to make noise in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Hornets would have to start fresh once again. Regardless of the return they get, trading Ball would set them back to square one, and it might take years to find another player with his combination of talent and upside.

Charlotte’s future now hinges on how they handle this moment. Moving on from LaMelo would signal another full reset, but holding on without real progress could be just as damaging. The franchise has to choose a direction and commit to it, because continuing in limbo will only drive more instability. Whatever comes next will define the Hornets for years to come.