LaMelo Ball Growing Frustrated, Open To Trade After Hornets’ Slow Start

LaMelo Ball is reportedly growing frustrated with the Hornets and is open to a trade.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Oct 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Lamelo Ball (1) dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The situation in Charlotte has taken a dramatic turn, and the future of the franchise may be shifting faster than anyone expected. After another disappointing loss, this time to the 2-13 Indiana Pacers, LaMelo Ball has reached a breaking point with the Hornets. According to Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports, the former Rookie of the Year is fed up with the organization’s direction and is now open to a trade, a stunning development for a franchise that once viewed him as its cornerstone.

Ball’s frustration is only one part of the growing divide. Charlotte’s front office has also cooled on the idea of building around him long-term. According to Iko, the Hornets have become hesitant about committing to Ball as their foundational piece and are questioning whether he truly fits their long-term vision.

“League sources say the front office is increasingly hesitant about cementing Ball as a long-term foundational piece, has become disillusioned with the 24-year-old and is open to moving him,” reported Iko.

The Hornets are typically among the worst teams in the league every season, and that trend has held for the 2025-26 campaign. They are 12th in the East at 4-11 with no solid direction or plan for the future. What is worse is the endless state of dysfunction that has plagued the franchise for decades.

Their only bright spot has been Ball, a young All-Star and former Rookie of the Year. The 24-year-old is averaging 21.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 9.6 assists per game this season on 38.5 percent shooting and 29.8 percent shooting from three.

Those are not the strongest efficiency numbers for LaMelo, but the bigger problem for Charlotte is his leadership and personality off the court. For years, Ball has been described as immature, and agents across the league have warned their players to stay away from Charlotte as a result. It speaks to the level of toxicity in the locker room and a surprising lack of accountability for Ball, who is already in his fifth NBA season.

For all his talent on the court, Ball does not set the kind of example most teams want from the face of a franchise. That is why he is better off far away from the Hornets, in a situation where he can develop the habits and leadership needed to build a championship culture.

Either way, at just 24, Ball is young enough that teams will be lining up to take a gamble on his talent. On a team like the Heat or Celtics, he could get the guidance he needs while finally having enough help to make noise in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Hornets would have to start fresh once again. Regardless of the return they get, trading Ball would set them back to square one, and it might take years to find another player with his combination of talent and upside.

Charlotte’s future now hinges on how they handle this moment. Moving on from LaMelo would signal another full reset, but holding on without real progress could be just as damaging. The franchise has to choose a direction and commit to it, because continuing in limbo will only drive more instability. Whatever comes next will define the Hornets for years to come.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) dribbles upcourt against the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images Jonathan Kuminga Feels Like The Scapegoat After Warriors Bench Him
Next Article Oct 8, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks on from the bench during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images Celtics No Longer Feared Around NBA Amid Jayson Tatum’s Injury And Full Roster Gutting
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like