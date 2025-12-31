Warriors Player Ratings: Curry Comes Up Huge With 26 Points To Take Out Hornets

The Warriors needed to end the year with a win, and that’s what they got after taking a 132-125 win. Against the Hornets, Stephen Curry led the way with 26 points, and anytime he does his damage while shooting over 50% from the field, that bodes well for the team.

Of course, Curry had help. Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green had excellent performances, especially the latter, who had one of his better games in what seems to be an eternity. The Warriors remained hot from three, nailing an outstanding 49.0% from deep and also shooting 55.4% from the field.

With this win, the Warriors improve to 18-16 and look towards the new year as a chance to start piling up wins and hopefully get into a rhythm. Let’s dive into the Warriors player ratings.

Stephen Curry: A

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1 BLK, 5 TOV, 9-16 FG, 5-10 3-PT FG, 3-3 FT, 33 MIN

Stephen Curry had himself an A game. His scoring was impactful, he didn’t force bad shots, and he only needed to play 33 minutes to lead his team. His impact was there to see from early on.

The turnovers were there, but they felt like the cost of aggression rather than carelessness. Curry dictated the flow of the game, finished +11, and once again showed why the Warriors’ offense still runs through him when things tighten.

Jimmy Butler III: A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 3 TOV, 4-8 FG, 11-12 FT, 31 MIN

Butler was the stabilizer whenever the game threatened to get loose. He attacked mismatches, lived at the free-throw line, and kept the offense organized when Curry sat. His 11 made free throws were massive in preventing Charlotte from gaining traction.

What stood out most was his poise. Butler didn’t force shots, made smart reads, and helped Golden State close quarters cleanly. The +8 reflects his quiet but essential impact.

Draymond Green: A

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 8 REB, 12 AST, 1 STL, 4 TOV, 4-6 FG, 2-4 3-PT FG, 28 MIN

This was finally an impressive performance from Draymond. His 12 assists told the story of how connected Golden State looked, and he played within himself, but it showed how well they flowed from beyond the arc.

Green’s +18 was no accident. Every lineup with him felt sharper, more disciplined, and harder to break down. Even without scoring volume, his fingerprints were all over this win.

Brandin Podziemski: A-

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 6-9 FG, 5-7 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 23 MIN

Podziemski was electric off the bench. He knocked down five threes, played with confidence, and wasn’t afraid of the moment.

Despite a negative plus-minus, his shot-making kept Golden State comfortably ahead. This was a strong reminder of his offensive upside.

Gui Santos: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 5-6 FG, 3-4 3-PT FG, 17 MIN

Santos was a spark plug. He knocked down open shots, attacked closeouts, and played with noticeable confidence. His shooting efficiency was exactly what Golden State needed from the bench.

The +15 in his minutes speaks volumes. Santos gave the Warriors life whenever Charlotte threatened to make a run.

Quinten Post: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 1 REB, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 3-7 FG, 3-7 3-PT FG, 14 MIN

Post did exactly what was asked: stretch the floor and keep the ball moving. His three made threes helped open driving lanes, even if his overall impact was limited by minutes.

He wasn’t a major factor defensively, but his spacing mattered. For a short stint, he gave the Warriors clean offensive looks without disrupting the flow.

Moses Moody: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 3-7 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 19 MIN

Moody’s contributions didn’t jump off the page, but they mattered. He rebounded well for his position, stayed active defensively, and knocked down shots when needed.

He wasn’t flashy, but he was steady. In a game where Golden State needed composure, Moody gave them just that.

Al Horford: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 3-7 FG, 2-6 3-PT FG, 13 MIN

Horford provided spacing and experience, even if the shots didn’t fall consistently. He didn’t force much, missed his threes, but was solid defensively. A standard C+ for Horford is fair, we think.

Gary Payton II: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 1 REB, 4-4 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 10 MIN

Payton was efficient but oddly quiet. He finished everything he touched, but didn’t get many chances to wreak havoc defensively. Still, in 10 minutes, he got his points when they were needed, and this is a C+ for him.

De’Anthony Melton: C+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 3-8 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 23 MIN

Melton was all over the place in 23 minutes, and quite frankly, his defensive effort was enough to give him a C+. He scored seven points on quite a lot of shots, but he came up with two steals to offset his turnovers.

Will Richard: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 2 TOV, 2-3 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 17 MIN

Will Richard could have done more in his minutes. He scored five points, but had two turnovers. He packed enough production to get a C+, but based on how well he has performed this season, it wasn’t his best night, although not his worst.

Pat Spencer: N/A

Game Stats: 0-2 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 6 MIN

Pat Spencer only played six minutes, got his shots up, but couldn’t make enough of an impact.

Trayce Jackson-Davis: N/A

Game Stats: 5 MIN

Jackson-Davis barely saw the floor and didn’t have time to make an impact. His brief appearance came during a stretch where the Warriors were looking to rest the others.