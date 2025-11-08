Anonymous Scout Says LaMelo Ball Doesn’t Take Basketball Seriously

An anonymous NBA scout told ESPN that LaMelo Ball lacks maturity and discipline, raising questions about his value.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Oct 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Lamelo Ball (1) dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

LaMelo Ball has the talent, but does he have the mentality? According to a new report from ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, not everyone around the league is convinced.

“Yes, he’s talented, but he doesn’t take basketball seriously enough,” one Western Conference scout told ESPN. “It’s hard to build a winner with him because of how he plays, and the liberties he takes for himself when he plays. Would someone take a flier on him? For sure. But Charlotte isn’t taking a flier price for him.”

The scout didn’t question LaMelo’s skill, but pointed to his mindset and leadership as long-term red flags for any franchise trying to win.

“He still doesn’t know who he is,” the scout added. “But I think you can justify buying into the talent.”

LaMelo is the youngest of the Ball brothers, a trio of athlete-siblings raised by LaVar. He also happens to be the most talented of the bunch, being the only All-Star.

The 24-year-old point guard was drafted third overall to the Hornets in 2020, and his ascension to stardom was quick after securing Rookie of the Year in 2021. With career averages of 21.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game, he’s been the lone source of hope for a Hornets team that has massively underachieved.

At the same time, LaMelo’s leadership leaves much to be desired, and some say it’s actively holding the team back. Under his watch, the franchise has accomplished nothing, while critics continue to question his work ethic and dedication to the game.

He’s often described as lazy and detached, known for a nonchalant attitude that doesn’t inspire accountability. Overall, he perpetuates a culture of immaturity in the Hornets locker room, one that focuses more on individual stats than collective success.

Things are so bad in Charlotte that NBA agents are reportedly advising clients to avoid the Hornets entirely to avoid teaming with Ball. One draft prospect even refused to work out for the Hornets because of LaMelo’s influence.

For a franchise that’s already known for losing, the last thing the Hornets need is the wrong star setting a toxic culture in the locker room. On the surface, they have a promising young core that includes Brandon Miller, Collin Sexton, and Ryan Kalkbrenner. With the right guidance, they could become a competitive team in the East.

But with Ball setting the example, there are serious doubts that Charlotte can ever rise above their current station. For the Hornets to take that next step, he may need to go so they can finally establish a new identity.

This season, at 3-6, the Hornets are once again headed toward the lottery, all while their star point guard is M.I.A. with yet another injury. It’s a seemingly never-ending cycle of misery for Charlotte, but it’s one they can break if they play their cards right.

LaMelo Ball still has time to turn things around, but the clock is ticking. If he wants to be the face of a winning franchise, it starts with maturity, consistency, and leadership. The Hornets have talent, but they need direction. Whether that comes from LaMelo or someone else will determine how long this rebuild really lasts.

Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Nico Martinez
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
