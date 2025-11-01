LaMelo Ball Urged To Leave The Hornets: Will He Join Big Market Team?

Kendrick Perkins believes LaMelo Ball will never reach his full potential as long as he stays with the Charlotte Hornets. Speaking on the Road Trippin’ podcast, Perkins said Ball’s skill set and star power deserve a bigger stage, suggesting that a move to a major market could unlock his ceiling as both a player and a leader.

“LaMelo Ball will never max out from an individual standpoint and a team standpoint by being in Charlotte,” said Perkins. “When you talk about one of those guys that’s got that ‘it’ factor, he’s one of those guys. If there’s one player I want to see on a big market team, it’s LaMelo Ball.”

Former NBA guard Devin Harris agreed, calling Ball one of the most gifted players in the league while admitting that his current situation in Charlotte is holding him back.

“From a skills standpoint, for me, he’s top three in the league as far as skill level and must-see TV,” said Harris. “He’s not going to win in Charlotte, but if you get him on a top-tier team you can change that.”

The Hornets are one of the NBA’s smallest-market franchises. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, they’ve struggled for years to attract big-name free agents or even sustain consistent success. Even with multiple lottery picks, they’ve repeatedly failed to build a true contender, leaving LaMelo as the lone bright spot in an otherwise bleak situation.

Once Ball broke out as an elite point guard, there was hope that he could finally lift the Hornets into relevance. But despite his best efforts, that dream has yet to materialize. The Hornets are once again below .500, showing flashes of promise but little consistency to back it up. Their defense remains one of the weakest in the league, and their offense depends too heavily on LaMelo to do everything himself.

Statistically, Ball continues to perform at an elite level. Through the early part of the 2025–26 season, he’s averaging 24.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game on 44.2% shooting. Still, his production hasn’t translated to wins, and Charlotte’s lack of structure and leadership continues to weigh him down.

What’s even more frustrating for Ball is how little progress the organization has made in building a legitimate roster around him. Players have come and gone, coaches have been replaced, and management continues to promise long-term success that never seems to arrive. At some point, LaMelo will have to decide whether loyalty is worth the stagnation.

With four years remaining on his contract, Ball’s future is complicated. The Hornets have no incentive to trade him unless he demands it, but it’s becoming clear that staying in Charlotte may not be the best path for his career.

At just 24 years old, Ball hasn’t even reached his prime. Under the right circumstances, with stability, veteran leadership, and the right supporting cast, he could ascend into superstardom. Whether that happens in Charlotte or somewhere else may define the next decade of his career.

LaMelo Ball is one of the most exciting young players in the league, but he’s also one of the most trapped. He’s carrying a small-market franchise that hasn’t shown it can build around him, and his future depends on whether Charlotte can finally change that. If they can’t, it may only be a matter of time before LaMelo takes his talent somewhere that matches his star power.