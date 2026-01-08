Durant And Rockets Lose Heartbreaking 1-Point Loss Against Trail Blazers: Instant Reaction

The Rockets were a Tari Eason fingertip away from a buzzer-beating win as Kevin Durant kept them in the game despite an ugly shooting night and loss against the Trail Blazers.

Jan 7, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) defends Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) defends Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets walked off the floor stunned after a 102-103 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, a game that ended with equal parts brilliance and heartbreak. Kevin Durant nearly dragged Houston across the finish line late, scoring five straight points in the final moments to give the Rockets a chance to steal it.

That chance appeared to arrive at the buzzer when Tari Eason jumped a passing lane, tipped in a loose ball, and sent the Rockets bench into chaos. But after review, officials ruled the ball was still on Eason’s fingertips as time expired. The basket was waved off, and Portland escaped by a single point.

 

Kevin Durant Was Everything Houston Needed, And Then Some

Kevin Durant made another great closing performance in a game that demonstrates he continues to be one of the top-expected closers in the NBA. He finished with 37 points (14-of-26 shooting) and was able to provide scoring opportunities for Houston all night long. The Rockets were once again unable to capitalize on offensive momentum before Durant took control, scoring five consecutive points in the final seconds.

The problem wasn’t Durant, it was how much Houston had to rely on him. He recorded zero assists and faced constant help defense, especially late when Portland was comfortable forcing the ball out of everyone else’s hands. Even with his efficiency and poise, Durant needed just one more clean possession or one more shooter to step up alongside him.

 

Houston Dominated The Glass But Couldn’t Convert It Into Separation

On paper, Houston controlled one of the most important aspects of the game. The Rockets won the rebounding battle 57-38 and crushed Portland on the offensive glass, grabbing 24 offensive boards compared to just six for the Blazers. Steven Adams, Tari Eason, and Amen Thompson consistently created second and third chances.

But those extra possessions didn’t translate into a comfortable margin. Houston shot just 37.4% from the field and an icy 8-for-36 from three-point range. Too many offensive rebounds led to rushed kick-outs or missed putbacks, and Portland survived the rebounding disparity by making shots when it mattered most.

 

Amen Thompson And Tari Eason Filled The Stat Sheet

Amen Thompson was everywhere. He posted 24 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists while attacking the rim relentlessly and defending multiple positions. His energy pushed the pace and kept Portland from getting comfortable, especially in transition. Thompson’s plus-six in 39 minutes reflected how much better Houston looked when he was on the floor.

Eason matched that intensity with 15 points and 13 rebounds, including six on the offensive end. His late-game steal and near game-winning tip-in was the defining moment of the night – a perfect encapsulation of his instincts and hustle. Unfortunately for Houston, timing was the only thing missing, and it cost them the game.

 

Portland Survived With Shot-Making And Late Composure

While Houston lived off effort plays, Portland leaned on execution. Deni Avdija was the best player on the floor not named Durant, exploding for 41 points on 13-of-24 shooting and a perfect 13-of-15 from the free-throw line. When the Rockets surged late, Avdija answered with calm, physical drives that kept Portland afloat.

Shaedon Sharpe also had 20 points, while the Blazers shot better from three (30.0%) and also from the field overall (43.4%). Portland also did a better job in those last moments of making trips to the free-throw line, sufficiently hanging onto the basketball, and outlasting the chaotic finish.

