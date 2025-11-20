What Price Would The Pistons Have To Pay To Acquire Lauri Markkanen From The Jazz?

Utah Jazz star forward Lauri Markkanen has been a player to keep an eye on this season. After some historic performances to start the new campaign, Markkanen has garnered a lot of attention for his versatile scoring ability.

With Markkanen’s performances generating more buzz, the 28-year-old forward has been mentioned in trade rumors, primarily being linked with the Detroit Pistons as of late.

While the notion of acquiring Lauri Markkanen is exciting, there are some inherent challenges with formulating a trade proposal, primarily due to the Jazz forward’s massive $46.3 million cap hit this season. When additionally considering that he has three years left on his contract, the Pistons would have to be willing to part with several assets to make this deal work.

On this note, NBA analyst Zach Lowe discussed what a potential package from Detroit for Markkanen would look like on an episode of “The Zach Lowe Show“.

Due to his improved performance, Lowe noted that the Jazz may demand more for Lauri Markkanen. With this in mind, he suggested that the Pistons would have to package Tobias Harris, Jaden Ivey, Ron Holland, four picks, and four pick swaps to acquire the Jazz superstar.

Lowe’s proposed trade proposal aligns with what the Jazz would look for in a deal. Given their preference for draft capital, expiring contracts, and young talent, such a deal may capture Utah’s intrigue.

In my opinion, however, the Jazz could be more demanding while considering offers for Lauri Markkanen, primarily since the Jazz have expressed their intent to build around him and Walker Kessler as the core.

Therefore, to convince Utah to part with him, the Pistons may have to package Tobias Harris, Jaden Ivey, and Ausar Thompson, along with two first-round picks and two second-round picks.

Harris’ expiring contract, worth $26.6 million, helps make up for Lauri Markannen’s incoming cap hit. Ivey is a young player who is also on an expiring contract. This makes him an ideal target for Utah.

Since these two are the only valuable players on expiring contracts, it would be difficult to formulate a package that would appeal to the Jazz without including them.

Thompson, in this scenario, would be perceived as a key addition to Utah’s new core. Given Utah’s asking price for Walker Kessler, it would be safe to assume that they would demand a valuable young player like Ausar Thompson for Lauri Markkanen as well.

As Lowe mentioned, the Pistons may not be interested in parting with Thompson, who has shown noteworthy development this season. But considering the kind of leverage the Jazz would have in this scenario, it would be difficult for Detroit to make a deal work without including him.

The only scenarios in which Detroit could make a deal work without including Thompson include Zach Lowe’s aforementioned trade proposal and a package including Harris, Ivey, and Duncan Robinson, along with four first-round picks and two second-rounders.

Do The Pistons Need Lauri Markkanen?

The Pistons, led by Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, have been one of the most impressive teams to start the new campaign. With a 13-2 record, including an 11-game winning streak, the Pistons are poised to be one of the best teams in the East this season. However, it would also be appropriate to say that they are just one piece short of being a true contender.

As a young team that is dependent on its stars, the Pistons could do with more offensive support. To address this, Lauri Markkanen appears to be the ideal candidate.

At 28, Lauri Markkanen is in his physical prime, averaging 30.6 points and 6.1 rebounds on 48.5% shooting from the field and 38.5% from three-point range. While Markkanen’s performances with the Jazz have been noteworthy, Utah hasn’t been as promising as a team.

With a 5-9 record following their latest 140-126 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Jazz barely cling to a spot in the Western Conference’s top 10.

Several suggest that his best years are being wasted, leading to the Finnish superstar being mentioned in many trade packages to facilitate a move to a more competitive team. Hence, a move to Detroit could be mutually beneficial. But considering what the Pistons would have to give up to acquire him, they may be better off without making any changes.