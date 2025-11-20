DeAndre Jordan Selects Ultimate All-Time Starting 5 From His Teammates

DeAndre Jordan has played with enough legends to fill an entire wing of the Hall of Fame, so picking an all-time starting five from his teammates sounds near impossible on paper. When he sat down on All The Smoke, he did have a tough time. But he did pick the best that could challenge any team in any era: Chris Paul, James Harden, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Nikola Jokic.

Jordan’s career ran through several different teams, but the core will always be tied to Chris Paul.

Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan headlined the Lob City Era in LA along with Blake Griffin. Their chemistry turned Jordan into an All-Star and one of the most efficient finishers the league has ever seen. With Chris Paul, Jordan may never have reached the heights of his career.

James Harden made the team next. Their time in Brooklyn was messy, but Jordan got a front row seat when Harden’s playmaking was at its best. Harden manipulating a defense, then feeding a roster full of stars? It fits. And pairing him with Chris Paul gives the team two elite decision makers who can control the pace however they want.

Kevin Durant was the next one. KD is the smoothest scorer Jordan has ever been around, and maybe the most effortless of this entire generation. Give him any system, any teammates, any defensive scheme, and he’ll still find his spots. On a team stacked with creators, Durant becomes the ultimate matchup weapon.

Then comes LeBron James, the steadying force. Jordan’s time with LeBron in Los Angeles wasn’t long, but the impression was. LeBron’s communication, his feel, his ability to organize a group instantly, that sticks with players. On a lineup filled with offensive firepower, LeBron becomes the glue. The one who balances personalities, fills gaps, and elevates everything around him.

And the final spot went to the player Jordan won a ring with: Nikola Jokic. This was the emotional pick, but also the basketball one. Jordan has spoken endlessly about how Jokic sees the floor, how unselfish he is, and how playing with him changed the way he viewed the game. Slot Jokic next to LeBron, Durant, Harden, and Chris Paul, and you suddenly have the smartest offensive hub on the planet running a team full of geniuses.

The omissions say a lot, too. Kyrie Irving didn’t make it. Neither did Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki, Blake Griffin, Jamal Murray, Anthony Davis, or Joel Embiid. That’s another All-NBA level roster by itself. But Jordan didn’t build this five based purely on talent. He picked the guys who impacted him most.

For someone who has lived through multiple phases of the league, Jordan’s list reads like a timeline of his basketball life. Different cities, different teams, different eras. And honestly, as far as teammate fives go, his is about as close to unbeatable as it gets.