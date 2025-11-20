DeAndre Jordan Selects Ultimate All-Time Starting 5 From His Teammates

DeAndre Jordan names an all-time teammate lineup stacked with legends.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan (6) before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

DeAndre Jordan has played with enough legends to fill an entire wing of the Hall of Fame, so picking an all-time starting five from his teammates sounds near impossible on paper. When he sat down on All The Smoke, he did have a tough time. But he did pick the best that could challenge any team in any era: Chris Paul, James Harden, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Nikola Jokic.

Jordan’s career ran through several different teams, but the core will always be tied to Chris Paul.

Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan headlined the Lob City Era in LA along with Blake Griffin. Their chemistry turned Jordan into an All-Star and one of the most efficient finishers the league has ever seen. With Chris Paul, Jordan may never have reached the heights of his career.

James Harden made the team next. Their time in Brooklyn was messy, but Jordan got a front row seat when Harden’s playmaking was at its best.  Harden manipulating a defense, then feeding a roster full of stars? It fits. And pairing him with Chris Paul gives the team two elite decision makers who can control the pace however they want.

Kevin Durant was the next one. KD is the smoothest scorer Jordan has ever been around, and maybe the most effortless of this entire generation. Give him any system, any teammates, any defensive scheme, and he’ll still find his spots. On a team stacked with creators, Durant becomes the ultimate matchup weapon.

Then comes LeBron James, the steadying force. Jordan’s time with LeBron in Los Angeles wasn’t long, but the impression was. LeBron’s communication, his feel, his ability to organize a group instantly, that sticks with players. On a lineup filled with offensive firepower, LeBron becomes the glue. The one who balances personalities, fills gaps, and elevates everything around him.

And the final spot went to the player Jordan won a ring with: Nikola Jokic. This was the emotional pick, but also the basketball one. Jordan has spoken endlessly about how Jokic sees the floor, how unselfish he is, and how playing with him changed the way he viewed the game. Slot Jokic next to LeBron, Durant, Harden, and Chris Paul, and you suddenly have the smartest offensive hub on the planet running a team full of geniuses.

The omissions say a lot, too. Kyrie Irving didn’t make it. Neither did Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki, Blake Griffin, Jamal Murray, Anthony Davis, or Joel Embiid. That’s another All-NBA level roster by itself. But Jordan didn’t build this five based purely on talent. He picked the guys who impacted him most.

For someone who has lived through multiple phases of the league, Jordan’s list reads like a timeline of his basketball life. Different cities, different teams, different eras. And honestly, as far as teammate fives go, his is about as close to unbeatable as it gets.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard D'Angelo Russell (5) brings the ball up court against the LA Clippers during the second half in an NBA Cup game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images 4 Best Landing Spots For D’Angelo Russell Amid Mavericks Trade Rumors
Next Article Nov 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images What Price Would The Pistons Have To Pay To Acquire Lauri Markkanen From The Jazz?
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like