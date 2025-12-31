Dwight Howard Ranks Himself As 6th Greatest NBA Center Of All Time

Dwight Howard ranks himself among the greatest centers in NBA history.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dwight Howard has never been short on confidence, and his latest comments only reinforced that reputation. Speaking on the Above The Rim podcast, Howard ranked himself as the sixth greatest center in NBA history, placing himself in rarefied air alongside some of the most dominant players the game has ever seen.

“I will put myself at 6. I always have Kareem, Shaq, Wilt, Hakeem, and then Jokic and me.”

It is a bold list. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s longevity and scoring record are untouchable. Shaquille O’Neal redefined power basketball. Wilt Chamberlain broke the sport’s math. Hakeem Olajuwon mastered both ends of the floor. Nikola Jokic is currently bending the game in ways no center ever has. Howard’s insertion himself directly after that group is where the debate begins.

From Howard’s perspective, the case makes sense. At his peak in Orlando, he was the most dominant defensive force in basketball. He averaged 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks for his career, but raw numbers barely capture his impact. He won three straight Defensive Player of the Year awards, anchored elite defenses, and dragged the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals as the unquestioned centerpiece.

Few centers in league history could control the paint the way Howard did in his prime.

Accolade-wise, his résumé is heavy. Eight All-Star selections. Eight All-NBA nods. Five All-Defensive selections. Five rebounding titles. Two block titles. An NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. And now, Hall of Fame induction. That is not a fringe great. That is a historically significant career.

Still, ranking sixth all-time is where opinions split. At Fadeaway World, our assessment places Howard closer to 16th among all-time centers. That gap is not about disrespect. It is about context. Howard’s prime, while dominant, was relatively short compared to the legends above him. His offensive limitations became more pronounced as the league evolved.

And his career arc included several turbulent stops where his role diminished faster than expected for a player of his pedigree.

That does not erase what he accomplished, but it does complicate the all-time conversation. Even Shaq doesn’t think Howard is a top-5 center, as he did not name him in his list.

One interesting comparison Howard himself indirectly invites is Anthony Davis. We believe Howard has had the better career overall, especially when factoring in durability at peak, defensive dominance, and individual awards. Davis has been more skilled offensively and more versatile, but his availability and sustained impact remain questions. That said, Davis is still active and has time to add to his résumé in ways Howard no longer can.

What Howard’s ranking ultimately reflects is how he views legacy. He is not measuring himself against modern spacing or offensive creativity. He is measuring dominance. Physical control. Defensive intimidation. In that lens, his confidence is understandable.

Whether fans agree with sixth or lean closer to our 16th-place ranking, one thing is clear. Dwight Howard belongs in the historical conversation. And even if his self-ranking sparks debate, it also forces a necessary reminder. For a stretch of NBA history, there was no more feared presence in the paint than Dwight Howard.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Lakers Insider Shares Concerning Deandre Ayton Trend
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like