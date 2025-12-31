Spurs Edge Knicks 134-132 In Thriller: 4 Major Takeaways From Historic Shooting Game

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the New York Knicks 134-132 due to major shooting performances in a thrilling finish.

Nico Martinez
6 Min Read
Nov 16, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) shoots a free throw in the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs delivered one of the most entertaining games of the season on Wednesday night, trading blows until the final possession. In the end, San Antonio walked away with a dramatic win that showcased both its emerging upside and New York’s lingering issues.

The Spurs edged the Knicks (134-132) in a back-and-forth thriller that was decided in the final moments. The Spurs (amid several absences) leaned on timely shot-making, free throws, and a few defensive stops late to survive a Knicks comeback and seal the win at home.

Julian Champagnie led the Spurs with a career night, finishing with 36 points, six rebounds, one assist, zero steals, and one block while shooting 64.7% from the field and 64.7% from three. Victor Wembanyama added 31 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, and one block on an ultra-efficient 83.3% shooting and 100.0% from deep. De’Aaron Fox chipped in 26 points, one rebound, seven assists, three steals, and zero blocks while shooting 52.4% from the floor and 12.5% from three.

For New York, Jalen Brunson carried the offense with 29 points, eight assists, four rebounds, two steals, and zero blocks on 41.7% shooting and 41.7% from three. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 50.0% shooting and 40.0% shooting from deep. Miles Bridges contributed 13 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and zero blocks while shooting 55.6% from the field and 42.9% from three.

While the final score tells the story of a close game, the flow of the night revealed several important themes on both sides. From individual brilliance to team-level execution, this matchup offered clear takeaways that matter moving forward.

 

Julian Champagnie’s Historic Night Carried The Spurs Late

The undrafted swingman delivered the defining performance of the night, erupting for a career-high 36 points, including eleven three-pointers, six rebounds, and one block on 64.7% shooting to keep San Antonio afloat when the game tightened down the stretch. He scored from all three levels, consistently punishing the Knicks for defensive lapses and giving the Spurs a reliable scoring outlet. It now stands as the Spurs franchise record for most three-pointers made in a single game.

Even with Victor Wembanyama commanding attention inside, it was Champagnie’s shot-making that ultimately swung the outcome. When Wembanyama left briefly in the fourth quarter, Champagnie’s confidence never wavered. Several of his biggest buckets came in direct response to Knicks runs, ensuring San Antonio always had an answer when the pressure mounted.

 

Victor Wembanyama’s Presence Tilted The Game Despite Major Injury Scare

Victor Wembanyama, who just returned to the starting lineup, made his presence felt on both ends despite a brief injury scare that momentarily froze the building. Before exiting and later returning, he was dominant around the rim, finishing with 31 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, zero steals, and zero blocks on 83.3% shooting (2-2 from three) while altering countless shots with his length and timing.

Even with limited minutes and visible discomfort, Wembanyama’s impact never faded. His efficiency, interior gravity, and defensive instincts helped stabilize San Antonio during key stretches, and the Spurs looked noticeably more organized whenever he was on the floor. While they missed his presence late, Wembanyama had already done enough to put them in position to close out the win.

 

Free-Throw Disparity Proved Decisive

San Antonio’s discipline at the free-throw line quietly swung the outcome of a game decided by just two points. The Spurs consistently capitalized on their trips to the stripe, going 32-40 from the line to turn small advantages into tangible separation on the scoreboard.

Meanwhile, the Knicks went just 18-20 from the free-throw line, creating a fourteen-point gap that ultimately decided the game. San Antonio played cleaner defense while attacking the paint offensively to draw contact. In a night where both teams shot efficiently from the field, those extra free throws mattered and highlighted how heavily New York can rely on perimeter scoring.

 

Defensive Breakdowns Continue To Haunt The Knicks

Defensive issues once again undermined what was otherwise a competitive night for New York. The Knicks struggled to contain perimeter shooting, surrendering open looks that San Antonio consistently converted. Allowing 134 points on nearly 50.0% team shooting highlighted ongoing lapses in communication and on-ball containment.

Those breakdowns proved especially costly late, when the Knicks failed to string together stops during key possessions. Despite solid individual efforts, the collective defense never fully stabilized, and San Antonio repeatedly found cracks to exploit. Until New York tightens its defensive execution, games like this will continue to slip away, regardless of how well the offense performs.

ByNico Martinez
Follow:
