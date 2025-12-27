Victor Wembanyama Is Back In The Starting Lineup Following Careful Ramp Up

Victor Wembanyama will start for the Spurs as San Antonio adjusts his role after a cautious return.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 18, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Frost Bank Center.

The San Antonio Spurs are officially turning a corner with Victor Wembanyama back in a familiar role. After weeks of cautious management following a calf injury, the organization is signaling increased confidence in its franchise centerpiece as the season moves into a more demanding phase.

According to Yahoo Sports, head coach Mitch Johnson confirmed that Wembanyama will start tonight against the Utah Jazz for the first time since November 14. The move comes after the Spurs brought him off the bench in seven straight games, a deliberate decision tied to a minutes restriction as he worked his way back into game shape.

The absence stemmed from a strained left calf suffered during an NBA Cup game against the Golden State Warriors, an injury that sidelined him for twelve games across November and December. Given the nature of calf injuries and their potential links to Achilles complications, San Antonio opted for a conservative recovery plan. Following his return around December 13, the Spurs limited his workload and brought him off the bench to manage conditioning and reduce strain. As of Saturday, the team has officially lifted that restriction, clearing the path for Wembanyama to resume his normal role tonight against the Jazz.

Despite the early setbacks, Wembanyama has remained the engine of San Antonio’s identity, averaging 23.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 3.0 blocks per game on 51.4% shooting and 37.0% from three. His presence reshapes the floor on both ends, providing elite rim protection, floor spacing, and matchup problems that few teams can solve cleanly. When healthy, he continues to show why he is viewed as one of the most impactful young players in the league, blending length, skill, and defensive instincts in ways that alter game plans nightly. The gradual ramp-up was never about caution for caution’s sake, but about ensuring his long-term availability.

The Spurs have quietly taken meaningful steps forward during this stretch. While Wembanyama missed time, San Antonio went 9-3 in his absence, flashing depth, chemistry, and a winning culture. The offense flowed more consistently, role players gained confidence, and the team showed a stronger defensive foundation than earlier in the season. The latest example came in a dominant Christmas Day win over the Thunder.

With the minutes restriction lifted and Wembanyama back in the starting lineup, San Antonio now enters a pivotal stretch of the season. The coaching staff no longer needs to manage rotations around limited availability, and the team can build continuity with its full core intact. For a Spurs squad ranked second in the West at 23-7, that stability matters.

Now that Victor Wembanyama is back in his usual role, the Spurs can finally shift their focus to sustained momentum. San Antonio has already proven it can win without him, but its ceiling rises dramatically with its franchise star fully reintegrated. How quickly the Spurs capitalize on that stability will determine whether this stretch becomes a statement or simply another checkpoint in a long season.

