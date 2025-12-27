John Wall Says Lakers Should Bench Rui Hachimura For Significant Lineup Change

The Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation continues to draw scrutiny as losses pile up and defensive issues remain unresolved. During a recent appearance on NBA on Prime, former All-Star guard John Wall weighed in with a bold suggestion involving Rui Hachimura’s role in the starting lineup and argued that a defensive adjustment could better suit what the Lakers need right now.

“One move I would love to see is taking Rui out of the starting lineup and adding Marcus Smart there, a guy that’s gonna be able to guard the best player and get his spacing and get his shots, that’s what they need,” Wall said. “Rui’s great, he does the intangibles, but he’s not supposed to be guarding Kevin Durant or guarding the best player on the opposing team on a nightly basis. That’s what you got a Marcus Smart or a Jarred Vanderbilt for. Those guys need more minutes because they’ll hustle and play hard every play and get those extra effort plays.”

John Wall may not be active in the league anymore, but he is uniquely qualified to offer his assessment. As a five-time All-Star and former face of the Washington Wizards, Wall spent years as a primary ball-handler and defensive focal point for opposing teams. He understands what it takes to build a functional lineup around stars, particularly the value of perimeter defenders who can absorb difficult matchups.

Hachimura, meanwhile, has carved out a valuable role in Los Angeles, particularly as a scorer and versatile forward. This season, with averages of 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 52.2% shooting and 44.3% from three, he has provided efficient offense, floor spacing, and physicality, often thriving when attacking mismatches or cutting off-ball.

However, his defensive responsibilities have grown heavier, frequently placing him in situations that do not align with his strengths. While Hachimura’s impact remains positive in controlled matchups, his limitations become more visible when tasked with guarding elite scorers on a nightly basis.

For a Lakers team that was already weak on defense, they cannot afford to sacrifice anything further on that side of the floor. Between a lack of point-of-attack resistance, missed rotations, and slow closeouts, the Lakers have hit a low point as bad habits begin to take over. The result has been a team that looks competitive in stretches, but fragile when pressure mounts.

That is why Marcus Smart could be a strong solution. In addition to a proven defensive resume, championship experience, and the ability to guard multiple positions, he brings the right approach, giving maximum effort at all times. With averages of 10.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game, his numbers are modest, but his skill set aligns closely with what the Lakers need more of right now.

For the Lakers, the question now is whether they are willing to make a change that prioritizes defense over familiarity. John Wall’s suggestion highlights a broader reality that effort and matchup versatility often matter more than scoring balance. If Los Angeles is serious about fixing its defensive identity, a lineup shift involving Marcus Smart could be the type of adjustment that signals real urgency rather than more talk.