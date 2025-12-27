Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Return Imminent As Bucks Face Critical Stretch

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected back soon as Milwaukee looks to recover from a difficult stretch.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors while recovering from an injury at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks are nearing a critical moment in their season as they try to stop a slide that has quickly shifted expectations. With losses piling up and the standings tightening, all eyes have turned back to Giannis Antetokounmpo and whether his return can stabilize a team searching for answers.

According to ESPN’s Jamal Collier, Antetokounmpo is expected to return to the lineup as soon as tonight against the Chicago Bulls, provided he clears his pregame routine without any setbacks. Team sources indicated the final decision will come down to medical clearance, but optimism is growing that Milwaukee will soon have its two-time MVP back on the floor.

Antetokounmpo has been sidelined since December 3rd after suffering a right soleus strain in his calf, an injury he previously described as similar to the one that kept him out of the 2024 playoffs. Given the risks associated with calf and soleus injuries, the Bucks took a cautious approach, prioritizing rehab and testing to reduce the chance of re-injury or overcompensation. The extended absence was never about a single date on the calendar, but rather ensuring Antetokounmpo could return without lingering limitations.

Before the setback, Antetokounmpo was playing at an elite level. In seventeen games this season, he is averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 63.9% shooting and 43.5% from three. His impact goes well beyond the box score as an all-around superstar who can anchor both ends of the floor and consistently bend defenses in ways few players in the league can replicate. Milwaukee was 9-8 in games he played, compared to just 3-11 without him, a stark contrast that highlights his importance.

In his latest extended absence, the Bucks’ season has almost completely unraveled. Milwaukee has gone 2-6 over the last eight games, slipping to 11th in the Eastern Conference at 12-19. Defensive lapses, inconsistent effort, and an offense that has struggled to find rhythm without its focal point have all contributed to the downturn.

Around the league, those struggles have fueled endless trade speculation, with executives questioning whether this roster, as currently constructed, has enough balance to contend in a crowded East. As it stands, the answer is no, and it has put an undeniable strain on the relationship between the organization and Antetokounmpo.

Now, as the losses have mounted, the pressure has only increased. Despite entering the season with championship expectations, many questions loom for the Bucks about their long-term direction. While role players and rotation pieces have been subject to the noise, any meaningful reset begins and ends with Antetokounmpo’s health and availability. Without him, the margin for error is nonexistent.

The road ahead remains steep for the Bucks, even with Antetokounmpo nearing a return. Climbing out of the eleventh spot will require immediate improvement on both ends of the floor, along with a renewed sense of urgency. Still, his presence alone changes the equation. Antetokounmpo’s return brings stability, leadership, and a clear identity to a team that has looked fractured in recent weeks. If he can stay healthy, Milwaukee’s season is far from lost, but the window for course correction is rapidly shrinking.

After today’s showdown against the Bulls, Milwaukee heads to Charlotte for a matchup against the rising Hornets before returning home to face the Wizards and Hornets again. It is a solid opportunity for the Bucks to string together consecutive wins and regain momentum as Giannis returns to action.

ByNico Martinez
