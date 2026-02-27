Pistons Player Ratings: Clutch Performances Across The Board In Epic Overtime Win Against Cavaliers

The Detroit Pistons didn’t shoot it well from deep. They didn’t always look polished. But when it mattered most, they were tougher, sharper, and more composed. Detroit dominated the glass, owned the paint, and executed in overtime to outlast the Cleveland Cavaliers 122-119 in a gritty, emotional battle.

This was a team win built on physicality and late-game shot-making. This might even be a preview of what is to come in the Eastern Conference playoffs, and even when the Cavs looked like they had the game, the Pistons never shied away and snatched the victory when it mattered. Let’s get into the grades.

Jalen Duren: A+

Game Stats: 33 PTS, 16 REB, 3 AST, 3 BLK, 11-19 FG, 11-15 FT, 42 MIN

Jalen Duren was an absolute force. He controlled the paint on both ends, punished Cleveland on the offensive glass, and delivered big free throws late. Sixteen boards, seven offensive rebounds, and efficient scoring under pressure, this was a star-level performance in a high-intensity game. He set the tone physically and never backed down.

Cade Cunningham: A+

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 4 TOV, 11-21 FG, 3-5 FT, 37 MIN

Cade Cunningham looked in control when things tightened up. He hit tough mid-range shots, created offense late in the clock, and made smart reads in crunch time. The stat line shows how complete his impact was – scoring, rebounding, facilitating. A few turnovers, yes, but he didn’t shy away from the moment.

Ausar Thompson: A-

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 7-10 FG, 4-6 FT, 36 MIN

Thompson had a huge impact on the game all around, from confidently driving to the basket to grabbing rebounds. He even contributed on defense with plays that did not show up in the box score. He was incredibly smart on when to shoot. High impact performance.

Tobias Harris: A-

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 6 STL, 5-13 FG, 37 MIN

The scoring wasn’t eye-popping, but Harris impacted this game in winning ways. Six steals completely disrupted Cleveland’s rhythm, and he took care of the basketball. He made timely decisions and contributed to the gritty identity Detroit needed in overtime.

Daniss Jenkins: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 2-10 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-3 FT, 19 MIN

The efficiency wasn’t pretty, but he stayed aggressive and knocked down clutch buckets when they mattered. He didn’t shy away from the moment either, as he made three free throws to send the game to OT.

Ron Holland II: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 1 TOV, 4-6 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 15 MIN

Holland provided Detroit with the desire and the energy to raise theotion on the bench. He played with confidence, and he wasn’t afraid to shoot the three-point shot. Strong minutes for his overall impact on the team.

Paul Reed: B

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 6 REB, 1 STL, 4 OREB, 2-4 FG, 11 MIN

Reed played well at the right times this game. He showed great activity in his offensive rebounds. He created more scoring chances while pushing his team to close in on the other team in this close battle.

Duncan Robinson: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 3-9 FG, 2-8 3PT, 34 MIN

Robinson struggled to get a consistent rhythm from the three, and that allowed Cleveland to load up elsewhere. He still spaced the floor and competed defensively, but the shooting inefficiency kept this from being a bigger night.

Caris LeVert: C

Game Stats: 1 PT, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 17 MIN

LeVert didn’t score much, but he handled the ball during important stretches and stayed aggressive defensively. Not his cleanest night, but he competed.

Marcus Sasser: C

Game Stats: 1 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 0-3 FG, 11 MIN

Sasser couldn’t get the shot to fall and had a couple of empty possessions, but he kept the ball moving and didn’t press.

Javonte Green: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 STL, 1-4 FG, 7 MIN

Javonte only played seven minutes, scored in four attempts, and also came up with two boards and a steal. Not enough time but also not enough impact for him.