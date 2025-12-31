Instant Analysis: Nuggets Overcome Injury Absences In Shocking Win Over Raptors

The Denver Nuggets continue to find ways to win, even under less-than-ideal circumstances. Short-handed and missing four starters, Denver leaned on depth, discipline, and execution to grind out another impressive result. It was a performance that reflected both resilience and structure from top to bottom.

Denver edged Toronto 106-103 in a tightly contested matchup that came down to the final possessions. The Nuggets controlled the pace for long stretches, absorbed multiple Raptors runs, and made just enough plays late to survive on the road despite operating far from full strength.

Peyton Watson led Denver with 24 points, eight rebounds, zero assists, two steals, and zero blocks while shooting 47.4% from the field and 16.7% from three. Jamal Murray followed with 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block on 33.3% shooting and 40.0% from deep. Jonas Valanciunas added 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists, one steal, and three blocks while finishing an efficient 83.3% from the floor.

Toronto was powered by Brandon Ingram, who finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, one assist, zero steals, and zero blocks while shooting 52.4% from the field and 71.4% from three. Scottie Barnes posted a triple-double with 20 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal, and one block on 50.0% shooting and 50.0% from deep. Immanuel Quickley contributed 22 points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal, and zero blocks while shooting 31.3% from the floor and 36.4% from three.

While the score reflects how close the game was, the details reveal several important themes that shaped the outcome. From Denver’s depth stepping up to late-game controversy, this matchup offered plenty to unpack.

Nuggets’ Depth Shined In Win

With four starters sidelined, Denver entered the night with virtually no margin for error, leaving Jamal Murray as the lone regular starter available. Rather than shrinking under the circumstances, the Nuggets leaned fully into their depth, trusting their system and asking role players to take on expanded responsibilities. The result was a composed, disciplined performance that never felt panicked, even as the game tightened late.

Peyton Watson embraced the moment with his most assertive outing of the season, providing scoring, energy, and defensive activity that helped stabilize Denver on both ends. Jonas Valanciunas was equally important, anchoring the interior with efficient finishing, strong rebounding, and timely rim protection. Together, they gave the Nuggets the balance they needed to survive, reinforcing why Denver’s depth continues to be one of its most underrated strengths. Not to mention the effort from the second unit, which combined to score 28 of the team’s 106 points.

Jamal Murray Did It All

With Nikola Jokic unavailable, Jamal Murray stepped fully into the role of offensive engine and delivered across the board. He finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block, shouldering the scoring load while also keeping Denver organized late. Even on a night when shots were not falling effortlessly, his presence and control never wavered.

More than the numbers, Murray’s leadership stood out. He dictated tempo, managed matchups, and consistently made the right read as Toronto tried to force the ball out of his hands. In Jokic’s absence, Murray’s ability to balance scoring with playmaking was the difference between a short-handed group surviving and collapsing under pressure.

Best Defensive Performance Of The Season For Nuggets

Short-handed or not, the Nuggets delivered their most complete defensive effort of the season when it mattered most. Denver held Toronto to 103 points on 37.0% shooting, forced difficult looks late, and stayed connected defensively without overhelping. With little margin for error, the Nuggets remained disciplined and composed throughout.

The commitment showed up in the details. Strong rim protection, active hands on the perimeter, and timely stops down the stretch allowed Denver to survive despite offensive dry spells. It was not flashy, but it was physical, connected, and controlled, exactly the kind of defensive identity Denver needs during this stretch without Nikola Jokic.

Controversial Call Late Leaves Raptors Fuming

The game’s final sequence swung on a razor-thin ruling that immediately ignited frustration on Toronto’s side. With Denver up three, Bruce Brown missed both free throws, opening the door for a potential tying possession. Brandon Ingram appeared to deliver exactly that, drilling a clutch three in the closing seconds that sent the arena into chaos.

INSANE ENDING IN NUGGETS-RAPTORS 👀 Brandon Ingram’s unreal potential game-tying shot is ruled NO GOOD after review… Nuggets get the THRILLING win! pic.twitter.com/fPkQvYIQKo — NBA (@NBA) January 1, 2026

After review, officials ruled that Ingram still had the ball in his hands when time expired, wiping the shot off the board and sealing the Nuggets’ 106-103 win. The decision ended Toronto’s comeback attempt on a technicality rather than a defensive stop, leaving players and fans stunned. While the call aligned with the letter of the rule, it was a brutal way for a hard-fought game to end and one that will linger for the Raptors long after the final buzzer.