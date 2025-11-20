4 Best Landing Spots For D’Angelo Russell Amid Mavericks Trade Rumors

Former All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell joined the Dallas Mavericks out of free agency this offseason. While there were huge expectations for Russell to take over the floor general duties for the Mavericks in Kyrie Irving‘s absence, the 29-year-old eventually found himself relegated to a bench role, as Cooper Flagg started at point guard.

Since switching back to a more traditional approach, D’Angelo Russell has been more effective, coming off an impressive 23-point performance in Dallas’ 113-111 loss to the Knicks. Although this presented the possibility of Russell playing a greater role in the rotation moving forward, a recent report by DallasHoopsJournal.com indicates that the guard may be on the trade block instead.

In 15 appearances for Dallas this season, the 29-year-old is averaging 11.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, shooting 38.0% from the field. While he has been a fairly solid performer, recent criticism about his decision-making may have prompted the decision for Dallas.

The Mavericks also appear to be in the middle of some significant personnel changes following the dismissal of Nico Harrison. With Russell appearing to be the first piece to be moved, we look at four potential landing spots for the former All-Star.

Indiana Pacers

Proposed Trade Details

Indiana Pacers Receive: D’Angelo Russell

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Ben Sheppard, Monte Morris, 2028 second-round pick (DAL)

The Indiana Pacers could emerge as the most favorable landing spot for D’Angelo Russell. Although the Pacers are languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with a 1-13 record, adding Russell could be of interest to them.

Injuries have been the cause of Indiana’s downfall this season. Aside from Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers have seen several key backcourt players sidelined. With a need for shoring up in the point guard position in particular, acquiring a veteran such as Russell could help stabilize their rotation while subsequently boosting their offensive production.

Meanwhile, this trade has some merit for the Mavericks as it helps them bring back one of their valuable second-round picks. Although the additions of Ben Sheppard and Monte Morris may not be of much intrigue, Sheppard still has offensive upside, averaging 6.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game this season.

Dallas could still be a little more opportunistic and attempt to acquire Jarace Walker, but this may require some fundamental changes to the deal.

New Orleans Pelicans

Proposed Trade Details

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: D’Angelo Russell

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Saddiq Bey

Much like the Pacers, the New Orleans Pelicans have also been hit with injuries early in the season. With their starting backcourt of Jordan Poole and Dejounte Murray sidelined, the Pelicans could look to make some upgrades to the current rotation.

While Jeremiah Fears can score the ball and Jose Alvarado has defensive upside, neither is a reliable playmaker. Hence, acquiring D’Angelo Russell may be of intrigue to them. By pairing Russell with Williamson, New Orleans also takes some of the burden off its superstar’s shoulders.

Once healthy, moving Russell to the bench also has merit for New Orleans, which may see some stylistic changes following Willie Green’s departure. With added bench depth, the Pelicans could become more competitive.

For Dallas, acquiring Saddiq Bey is a huge offensive boost. With averages of 12.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game on 42.9% shooting from the field and 40.0% from three-point range, Bey addresses the Mavs’ need for a perimeter threat, making him a favorable acquisition.

While this deal would favor the Mavs, too, the Pelicans may be unwilling to part with Bey, primarily due to how reliable he has been for them this season.

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: D’Angelo Russell

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Cam Spencer, Vince Williams Jr.

The Memphis Grizzlies are another team that has had a disappointing start to the 2025-26 season. With a 4-11 record, the Grizzlies are far from being in the position they’d hoped for, calling for the need to make some changes.

For the Grizzlies, acquiring D’Angelo Russell would address the need for a reliable backup point guard. Currently, the team has seen a shortfall in the backcourt rotation, with Scotty Pippen Jr. and Ty Jerome sustaining injuries. When additionally considering how inconsistent Ja Morant‘s availability can be, Memphis would benefit from acquiring a veteran like Russell.

While Russell’s addition may not transform the team, it certainly makes them a more stable unit. With him facilitating the offense, Memphis could see more production from the bench as well.

For the Mavericks, both Cam Spencer and Vince Williams Jr. have upside.

Spencer is averaging 9.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per game on 44.8% shooting from three-point range, while Williams is averaging 8.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game on 39.4% shooting from the field. By adding two young players to their rotation, the Mavericks strengthen their backcourt and effectively add new pieces to their core.

It is worth noting that Dallas may see more intrigue in pursuing Jaylen Wells, but the Grizzlies may not entertain any trade offers for him.

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: D’Angelo Russell

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Gary Trent Jr., Andre Jackson Jr.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been unexpectedly solid to start the 2025-26 season. With Giannis Antetokounmpo running the show, Milwaukee is 8-7 on the season. Unfortunately, with the superstar sustaining a groin injury, the Bucks must address the lack of playmaking depth in his absence.

On this note, trading for D’Angelo Russell has merit. While the 29-year-old may not be a consistent scoring threat, he is quite a capable playmaker, especially in pick-and-roll sets. Pairing him with Myles Turner and Bobby Portis could yield positive results for Milwaukee, at least enough to keep them afloat until Antetokounmpo returns.

The Mavericks would also benefit from this deal. Gary Trent Jr., with averages of 10.2 points per game on 39.8% from the field and 37.4% from three-point range, could help address the team’s need for perimeter shooting.

Meanwhile, Andre Jackson Jr. is a young guard with defensive upside. While he has potential, he hasn’t been able to earn minutes in the Bucks’ rotation this season. Acquiring him may be a developmental project, but Dallas could benefit from it if the organization succeeds in cultivating his talent.

Should The Mavericks Trade D’Angelo Russell?

Trading D’Angelo Russell may seem intriguing at the moment, but given his current trade value, the Mavericks may not get much of a return out of it. With this in mind, trading him once he becomes eligible wouldn’t be advised either.

While there is some potential for him to improve his performance and increase his value, it would hinge on the Mavericks providing him with those opportunities.

In the event of a rebuild, it is more than likely that the Mavericks could consider blowing it up, retaining only essential pieces such as Cooper Flagg and Dereck Lively II. But without knowing what direction Dallas is heading in, outlining such a scenario poses quite a challenge.