New York Knicks Hang On To Sneak Past Dallas Mavericks 113-111: Player Ratings

The New York Knicks had to fend off a stubborn Dallas Mavericks side to come away with a slim 2-point victory thanks to some strong performances from key players.

The Knicks finally got rid of the stubborn Mavericks in Dallas. After four straight road losses to start the season, New York delivered its strongest performance of the season, edging out the Mavericks 113-111 on Wednesday night in an exciting, back-and-forth game.

Jalen Brunson returned from an ankle sprain and played in his former home arena. He set the tone with 28 points, and a strong third-quarter push gave the Knicks plenty of life. Despite poor shooting and a tough night at the free-throw line, New York relied on a strong burst of late-game execution to earn its first win on the road.

Karl-Anthony Towns nearly recorded a triple-double, Mikal Bridges was excellent on both ends, and Josh Hart made a difference with his energy. Landry Shamet hit key threes, and Brunson stayed calm under pressure to clinch the victory.

The Knicks dealt with several Dallas runs and a chaotic final sequence to pull off a win that highlighted their character as much as their shot-making. Let’s provide a player rating for every Knicks player who made the court.

 

Jalen Brunson: A

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 11-23 FG, 2-7 3PT, 4-6 FT, 35 MIN

In his return to Dallas, Brunson put on the performance the Knicks needed. After settling in from a slow start, he took charge in the third quarter, scoring 12 points and repeatedly giving his side momentum by making difficult jump shots. His total of 28 points on 11-of-23 shooting was efficient, given the tough defense he faced. Most importantly, he showed calmness in the final minute, assisting Shamet’s important three-pointer.

 

Josh Hart: A

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 5-10 FG, 3-4 3PT, 3-4 FT, 30 MIN

Hart proved once again why he is an almost untouchable player for the Knicks. His energy shifted the game during the third quarter with a chasedown block, fast breaks, and relentless rebounding, which turned defensive stops into quick points. With 16 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, he was arguably the most influential player for the Knicks besides Brunson. His stats look good but beyond the box score, Hart’s impact was felt throughout this win.

 

Karl-Anthony Towns: A-

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 6-16 FG, 1-6 3PT, 5-9 FT, 35 MIN

Towns had one of his best all-around games of the season, nearly achieving a triple-double while helping the Knicks navigate through periods of offensive struggle. He scored 18 points, which weren’t highly efficient, but his presence on the boards with 14 rebounds and his playmaking from the elbows helped steady the offense when shots didn’t go in. Although he had trouble with outside shooting, Towns’ presence inside and his playmaking were crucial for keeping New York competitive during Dallas’ runs.

 

Mikal Bridges: B

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK, 7-13 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-2 FT, 35 MIN

Bridges turned in another solid two-way performance, even though his scoring came in spurts rather than consistent bursts. His midrange shooting helped kickstart the offense during tough moments, and he scored 16 points on efficient inside and midrange shots, despite struggling from beyond the arc. Defensively, he shone with three steals and two blocks, plus several key plays in transition. Other than a late turnover, Bridges was consistent, which he normally is.

 

Miles McBride: C+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 0 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 2 BLK, 4-12 FG, 3-10 3PT, 0-0 FT, 22 MIN

McBride’s shooting was inconsistent, but his confidence and energy were very valuable. After starting slow, he hit three important three-pointers during the Knicks’ scoring droughts, finishing with 11 points and two blocks. He played tight on-ball defense, though he had a few lapses when chasing screens against Dallas’ shooters. While this wasn’t his most efficient game scoring the ball, McBride found a way to be effective in spurts.

 

Jordan Clarkson: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2-5 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-5 FT, 20 MIN

Clarkson added a much-needed scoring boost off the bench, though he struggled to find his rhythm from long range. He scored eight points by driving to the basket and drawing fouls, and he grabbed four rebounds without turning the ball over. While it wasn’t a spectacular performance, it was steady and helpful, especially when New York’s offense faced challenges with misses piling up.

 

Landry Shamet: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 3-6 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-3 FT, 23 MIN

Shamet had a quiet night until the Knicks really needed him, and then he stepped up. His two big three-pointers in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead shot from the corner, were crucial moments in the game. Besides the timely scoring, he worked hard on defense, grabbed three rebounds, and moved well off the ball to provide the Knicks with necessary spacing.

 

Mitchell Robinson: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3PT, 1-6 FT, 22 MIN

Robinson’s performance had its ups and downs. He showed solid rebounding and was physical in the paint, but his free-throw shooting (1-for-6) and limited scoring kept him from making a bigger impact. He did record a key block and altered several shots at the rim, but at times, Dallas’ spacing forced him out of his comfort zone defensively. Robinson contributed valuable toughness and second-chance opportunities in his 22 minutes, so a C+ grade seems fair.

 

Guerschon Yabusele: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 2-7 FG, 0-5 3PT, 0-0 FT, 17 MIN

Yabusele had a mixed performance off the bench. He brought physicality and energy, but struggled with his perimeter shooting, going 0-for-5 from beyond the arc. Still, he added four points, two rebounds, and provided solid energy in his 17 minutes, helping maintain toughness when Brunson was off the court. He performed well on defense, and despite not scoring much, he gave effort on both ends, finishing with a surprising +15 for the night.

