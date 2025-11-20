Jimmy Butler Under Fire For Ignoring Former Teammates As Warriors Lose To Heat

Jimmy Butler faces scrutiny from fans after walking out of Warriors game without greeting any former Heat teammates.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Feb 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) reacts during the third quarter of the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) reacts during the third quarter of the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Warriors lost 96-110 to the Heat without their three key players: Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. While a lot of basketball fans were hoping for high-quality basketball with Butler on the floor, the Warriors veteran was sidelined for this game, and thus, we did not get to see his emotions on the court against the franchise with whom he went to the NBA Finals on multiple occasions.

After the game ended, Butler was seen walking off the floor without greeting anyone, while the other veterans, like Curry, took the young Warriors players over to the opposing bench and at least shook hands with almost everyone and even shared hugs and greetings.

 

This did not sit well with Heat fans, who also pointed out that this was not the first time Butler had behaved this way against the Heat. Even in March, when the Warriors faced the Heat, Butler reportedly did not greet any of his former teammates on the floor.

 

Heat fans took to social media and expressed their feelings about the viral incident. They felt that Butler was being unnecessarily aggressive towards his teammates, who had nothing to do with his contract negotiations with the front office, which reportedly caused the fallout leading to his trade in February.

“Lmaoooo, he’s like a little kid. At least go say hi to your old teammates.”

“And he said he has no beef with the players 🤣🤣🤣.”

“Bro acts like the players didn’t pay him.”

“Poor, poor Jimmy. It’s alright, he’ll have no legacy anywhere and he’ll only have himself to blame.”

“Always been a sore loser.”

“Even if it’s f**k the organization, how are they still not your boys? 😭”

Had the Warriors won the game, Butler might have reconsidered this gesture and gone to the Heat bench. But on both occasions, the Warriors ended up losing to the Heat, and it might just be that the competitor in him did not allow him to go greet his opponents.

 

It may also be the sheer frustration of losing that got to Butler at the time, since over the past few games, Butler has been visibly frustrated with the Warriors’ recent trend of not finding any consistency with wins.

But considering that he was not playing in this game, and his teammates ended up showing the sportsmanship to greet them anyway, then Butler should have gone over to his former teammates to talk to them, considering he claims they do not have anything against each other.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
