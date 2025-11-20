Dwyane Wade Reacts To Stephen Curry Repping His Sneakers At Warriors Game

Stephen Curry is bringing out his favorite sneakers on his way to a new shoe deal. Till it is absolutely clear where the Golden State Warriors‘ superstar will head next to strike a deal, he’s putting on a show for all the companies involved.

Despite not playing in the game against the Miami Heat, where the Warriors lost 96-110, the ‘Baby-Faced Assassin’ arrived at the facility in “Stingray” Way of Wade 1.

Steph Curry pulls up in Miami wearing Dwyane Wade’s “Stingray” Way of Way 1 🌴🔥 @NickDePaula pic.twitter.com/g30Z9dMIMH — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) November 19, 2025

It was a tribute to Heat legend Dwayne Wade. This was Wade’s first All-Star sneaker with Li-Ning in 2013. Wade was overjoyed to see his shoe being worn by one of the world’s biggest stars.

“Stephen Curry continues to show why he’s different. Man, thank you for showing love to my first sneaker design 12 years ago when I started my Way Of Wade brand!” Wade reportedly said.

Before this, Curry’s gone viral for wearing sneakers from Kobe Bryant’s collection. Then he wore the chunky and maximalist Shaqnosis against the Orlando Magic, where he also wore sneakers from Penny Hardaway’s line for the pre-game warmup.

It looks like he’s making fans and the NBA world look beyond the mainstream world of Jordans, Kobes, and LeBrons. Many exceptional sneakers and shoe lines were marketed poorly, but put up an awesome product. Curry’s using his sneaker free-agency to put a spotlight on these lesser-known gems.

Curry is an exception because, at this juncture of his career, with so much fame and fortune already accumulated, any new shoe line that he launches is assured to do well. But the entire industry is in such a fix right now that who decides to take a bet on the best shooter in the world is a tough question to answer.

The Miami Heat legend talked about the diminishing success of sneakers on his own podcast, ‘Time Out with Dwayne Wade,’ while explaining the situation between Curry and Under Armour.

“First of all, the whole industry is struggling when it comes to the sneaker community. I know cause I’m in it. So, I understand. I’ve seen my numbers, so I was like, oof!.. No, you don’t think about that, one of the greatest players, and he’s been with Under Armour for 13 years. I think it’s cool, though. I don’t think every relationship is meant to go to the finish line.”

Fashion outlets have started looking into the fall of the sneaker. Experts believe that reselling was a massive part of the industry’s allure, and once the supply was ample, the reseller’s market took a big hit. Plus, it was the scarcity that was driving a lot of the hype.

With so many stars putting out so many shoes, in different color codes and one every year, fans started getting overloaded with options. Once that happened, sneakers slowly saw a dip in popularity.

But Curry is one of those players who’ll be able to perform well on the business front when it comes to sneakers. Just the sheer fact that he’s moving away from Under Armour and assuming he will give the fans a completely new vibe with his new release, fans will flock in to check out what he’s offering.

Now all that remains is finalizing one brand to take this journey forward after ending a 13-year professional relationship.