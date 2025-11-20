LeBron James Reportedly Pushed For Luka Doncic To Be Introduced Last In Season Debut

LeBron James reportedly pushed for Luka Doncic to be introduced last during the Lakers’ starting lineup announcements.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates with Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

LeBron James finally returned to the floor for his season debut, but the most telling moment of the night happened before the game even started. Rather than stepping back into the spotlight like he has for more than two decades, James made a subtle gesture that highlighted how much the Lakers have changed. According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, LeBron pushed for Luka Doncic to be introduced last during the starting lineup announcements, even on his own return night.

“LeBron James stood out by fitting in during his season debut,” wrote Woike. “For example, a source tells me he pushed for Luka Doncic to be introduced last with the starters. James was introduced first.”

It was noticed right away that LeBron broke his usual routine. For his entire career, he was announced last in the opening lineups as a time-honored tradition. On Tuesday, however, he was introduced first for the first time in his career. We did not know at the time that it was LeBron’s decision, but it is not surprising.

James pulled a similar move during Luka Doncic’s Lakers debut last season. At the time, he chose to be introduced second to last as a gesture of good faith and welcome toward the Slovenian superstar.

This time, coming back from injury, LeBron wanted to make it clear that he is not the star of the show. In Year 23, he has embraced a sidekick role to make room for Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves to ascend into their peak form.

It is an act that takes tremendous humility for someone like James, a four-time champion, four-time MVP, and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Most stars in his position would want to hold the spotlight for as long as they can. For LeBron, however, the priority is maximizing his value on the court in any way he can.

While he has nothing left to prove in the NBA, James still believes he can play at an elite level, and his first game back supported that stance with a stat line of 11 points, three rebounds, and 12 assists on 57.1 percent shooting.

At this stage of his career, LeBron knows he can no longer carry a team the way he used to. Still, he can thrive in the right situation, and the Lakers have been that for him. That is why establishing a strong relationship with Luka has been so important for the future Hall of Famer.

By giving Luka the keys now, he is speeding up the timeline and giving himself the best chance at securing another title. With Doncic leading the way, this Lakers team can compete with anyone in the West. All they need is good health from the big three, which they finally have with LeBron’s return.

Moments like these reveal exactly where LeBron’s focus is at this point in his career. He knows the Lakers will go as far as Luka can take them, and embracing that reality is what gives this team its best chance to contend. If this is the version of James they get all season, the Lakers will have the leadership, humility, and balance needed to chase something special.

Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. 
