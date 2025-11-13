Luka Doncic Takes Accountability For Lakers Tough Loss Against Thunder

Nov 12, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic reacts to a fan during the second quarter of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers struggled to get going on Wednesday night as they came up with a 121-92 blowout loss to the reigning champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. While several reasons could be attributed to the team’s poor performance, Doncic spoke with the media about the game and took accountability for his shortcomings.

“It definitely wasn’t our best game,” Doncic said. “Probably one of the worst this season. But they did a great job. I think [Cason] Wallace did a great job on me. They’re the champions for a reason, so they showed that today. I think we need to be more ready, and it starts with me. I need to be way better than that. Just need to figure it out.”

Even with six players sidelined for the game, OKC managed to restrict the team to below 100 points. The Thunder defense was particularly effective against the Lakers’ duo of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

With Doncic leading the Lakers’ scoring with 19 points and Reaves posting 13 of his own, it was evident that the Purple and Gold were simply outmatched.

On this note, even Reaves shared his thoughts on the team’s performance. While highlighting how competent the Thunder were at making the most of their opportunities, he added, “I didn’t play very well. We as a team didn’t play very well… If we don’t play well against a team like that, you’re not gonna have a chance to win.”

The Lakers’ recent losses raise some concerns about the team’s motivation heading into certain games. With JJ Redick also pointing out the need to course-correct, the Lakers will need to turn things around soon.

 

Luka Doncic Outlines Key Adjustments Before Next Game

Following the loss to the Thunder, the Lakers have fallen to 8-4 on the season. Los Angeles still has two more games on the road left before returning home. Scheduled to play the New Orleans Pelicans next, Luka Doncic outlined some key adjustments the team would need to make before the game.

“In the locker room, we’ve got to bounce back,” he said. “We need to get ready for the New Orleans game. They don’t have a great record, but they’re a physical team. We just need to start being more physical. If we don’t start physical, it’s tough on us. Just need to bring the energy and the physicality.”

The road trip has had a significant impact on the team’s performance. With a 1-2 record, the Lakers are not necessarily in a position they would have liked to be in, especially considering that the win against the Charlotte Hornets almost slipped away, too.

Although the production by Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves has been strong for the most part, the inconsistent output from the remainder of the rotation is unsettling. With a need to return to normalcy, the Lakers will hope to come away with a statement win against the Pelicans on Friday, Nov. 14.

