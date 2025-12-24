Ben Simmons Doesn’t Want To ‘Waste An NBA Spot’ By Returning Too Soon

Ben Simmons isn’t rushing back, and for the first time in a long while, he sounds fully at peace with that decision. In a candid explanation of where he stands right now, Simmons made it clear that simply getting back on an NBA roster is not the goal. In an exclusive interview with Marc J Spears:

“I don’t believe it’s just getting on a team. So, if I were to play right now, I think I’d fit right into the NBA just given what I can do. But I want to give everything I can to the game. I don’t think there’s any point in just wasting a spot just to be out there. I think that’s a little selfish. And there are guys that do it now.”

“But that’s what it is, the business. For me, I’m very blessed to not have to be in that situation where I need to fight right now. But I want to get to the best of my ability and physical peak to compete. Otherwise, it doesn’t really serve me any purpose.”

The resume is still real. A three-time All-Star, two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team, and an All-NBA third team selection. One of the most versatile defenders of his generation. But the last few seasons have chipped away at that reputation. Injuries, confidence issues, and long absences turned Simmons from a franchise cornerstone into a question mark.

Last season, split between the Nets and the Clippers, he averaged just 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in 51 games. The efficiency was fine on paper, but the impact wasn’t. When Simmons was on the floor, defenses barely guarded him, shrinking the court and turning possessions into four-on-five situations.

The reality is that teams aren’t keen on signing a star who is injury-prone, a non-shooting guard who may only play half a season. He’s 29, in the middle of his prime. And at this stage, front offices value reliability the most.

Simmons seems to understand that coming back too soon could be the final nail in the coffin. If he returns before his body and mind can handle the spotlight, and he looks like a shell of himself, the league may close the door for good. That’s why he is choosing patience, even while the rumors spread.

He’s been linked to everything from a potential 76ers reunion to interest overseas, even drawing attention for ghosting teams and parting ways with his agent earlier this season. None of that has changed his stance.

Away from the court, Ben Simmons has also leaned into something that gives him a sense of control and calm: fishing. While rehabbing and working toward a possible NBA return, Simmons became the majority owner of the South Florida Sails, a team in the Sport Fishing Championship.

“At the time, I was in Miami and got the opportunity to invest. And then when I saw what they were doing and what they were building, I wanted to be a majority owner. And I’m the majority owner of the South Florida Sails.”

“To go from playing in the NBA and then having opportunities to own a sailing team that’s based in Miami, where I call home now, is special. I just didn’t want to pass up on that. I really believe in this.”

For Simmons, the move is about purpose as much as passion. Based in Miami, where he now calls home, the ownership role allows him to stay competitive without the physical toll that basketball has taken on his body. He has described the opportunity as something he genuinely believes in, not just financially, but personally.

However, time is not a luxury. Every season away makes it harder to sell teams on the idea that the old Simmons can return. The league has moved even further toward shooting, spacing, and offensive aggression. A 6-10 guard who can’t shoot and is not confident in his game has no place in today’s NBA.

Simmons’ mindset might be the healthiest it’s been in years. But the clock is loud. If this comeback doesn’t happen soon and if it doesn’t look dramatically different when it does, his NBA career may quietly slip away. He knows that, too. And that’s exactly why he refuses to rush it.