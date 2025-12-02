Ben Simmons Opens Door To 76ers Comeback, Says Money Would Not Matter

Ben Simmons responded to a fan on Instagram saying he would play for the 76ers for free.

Ben Simmons sparked a fresh wave of conversation this week after responding to a fan asking if he would return to the 76ers on a minimum contract. The former All-Star gave an answer that immediately grabbed attention across social media. His reply suggested that money would not be the deciding factor in a potential comeback.

“It ain’t about the money,” Simmons wrote. “I would hoop there for free. It is deeper than what they make people believe, which is why I keep pushing. Right now the focus is getting the body to one hundred percent before putting my health on the line again, like I have been the past few years.”

Simmons has a complicated history with the 76ers. On one hand, he rose to stardom with the franchise, securing a max contract as an All-Star-level player. At his peak, he was considered one of the best two-way players in the league with averages of 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 2.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 58.0 percent shooting.

Things took a turn in Philly during the spring of 2021, during a playoff series against the Hawks. After passing up an open dunk or layup, Simmons’s lack of confidence was fully exposed, and he was never the same again.

After being called out by teammates, fans, and coaches, he felt betrayed by the organization and demanded to restart his career. What followed was a massive holdout the next season, where he refused to play a single game for the 76ers.

Now, after stints with the Nets and Clippers, Simmons is open to a Philly return in a twist nobody saw coming. After such a toxic exit and years of injury battles, he did not get signed this summer and remains a free agent at twenty-nine years old.

It was assumed he would never return to Philadelphia, but his message shows he has an interest in competing there again. He also made it clear that his health remains the priority before any return to NBA action can be considered.

While we cannot expect much from Simmons at this point, his game might still help Philly this season. For a team that is redefining its identity around Tyrese Maxey, they need all the help they can get, and Simmons brings a reliable defensive presence to the frontcourt.

At the very least, he is a healthy body that the 76ers can play with various injuries to Joel Embiid and Paul George. While his availability has been spotty in the past, Simmons is working every day to get his body right and put himself in a position to end his career on his own terms.

Ultimately, Simmons will have to prove he can stay healthy before any real reunion talk becomes serious, but his willingness to return shows how much he wants to rewrite his story. The Sixers need depth and defensive versatility, and even a limited version of Simmons could help stabilize their rotation. If his body cooperates, a comeback in Philadelphia is no longer the long shot it once seemed.

