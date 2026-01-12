Ime Udoka Bites The Bullet After Rockets’ First Losing Streak And Unravels Own Shortcomings

After a rough loss to the Kings, Ime Udoka had to acknowledge his team's shortcomings while praising Sacramento.

Sunday night’s 111-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings is a regrettable one for Ime Udoka and the Houston Rockets. Having notched their first losing streak (three consecutive losses) of the 2025-26 season, the Rockets find themselves in an unfamiliar position.

When considering the shade Ime Udoka had thrown at the Kings in their previous meeting, the result of this game proved to be more of a humbling experience. Following the game, Udoka had to acknowledge Sacramento’s dominance over Houston on Sunday night.

“Tougher team, more physical,” Udoka noted while praising Sacramento. “It wasn’t just the fourth quarter; it was all game. 31 second-chance points, two rookie centers with five and eight offensive rebounds. It tells the tale of the game.”

Udoka continued by highlighting his team’s shortcomings. While referring to Houston’s failed comeback charge in the fourth quarter, he commented:

“Turnovers are a big part of it. We didn’t get shots. Undisciplined on the ball, fouling shooters, giving up offensive rebounds, and putbacks. That’s the game. When we did get a stop, they got second-chance points, like I said, 31.”

He also discussed the team’s three-point shooting struggles as of late. While noting that the Rockets shot 7-30 from beyond the arc, Udoka added:

“Looks like some lack of confidence and getting open looks, but it’s more than that. It’s the effort, juice, energy, all of that. Regardless, make-or-miss shots, it’s going to happen. If you don’t play with the toughness and competitiveness they play with, that’s what’s going to happen.”

Ime Udoka’s responses were quite straightforward, effectively highlighting the Rockets’ poor execution. Given that the Kings (9-30) have now beaten the Rockets twice this season, on consecutive occasions no less, Udoka’s frustration is justified.

 

Can The Ime Udoka Turn Things Around For The Rockets?

On paper, the Houston Rockets have one of the most impressive rosters in the league. While featuring a veteran superstar like Kevin Durant, the Rockets also boast talented young stars like Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, both of whom are capable of taking over games.

There have been stretches where the Rockets have looked invulnerable. In comparison, they seem like a completely different unit at the moment.

Despite having Alperen Sengun back in the lineup for Sunday night’s game, Houston seems to be lacking its typical dominance, though Thompson and Durant combined for 54 points on the night.

Although Udoka mentioned the physicality of the game and the offensive rebounds secured by the Kings’ centers, the Rockets statistically won the offensive rebounding battle (19-18). The only real point of difference was how the Kings capitalized on the Rockets’ turnovers, scoring 18 points compared to the Rockets’ 10.

For the most part, Houston’s three-game losing streak simply appears to be a rough patch, something that could be a product of negative momentum. Given the talent at his disposal and the overall roster depth, Ime Udoka should be able to snap this losing habit and help the Rockets return to winning ways in due time.

