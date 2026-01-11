Rockets Lose 3rd Straight Game After 98-111 Loss To Kings; Time To Panic?

The Houston Rockets need to get back to the drawing board. They have dropped their third game in a row, losing to the Sacramento Kings 98-111 after losing back-to-back games against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kevin Durant has had to carry a heavy load this season, more than anybody could hav expected, and in many part of the season, it has been either him or Alperen Sengun dominating the offense. After this latest loss, it is clear the Rockets aren’t ready.

That doesn’t mean the season is lost, but it does mean the cracks are no longer subtle. Houston was outplayed for most of the night, trailed by double digits for long stretches, and never looked comfortable once Sacramento settled in.

The Kings shot better, moved the ball more cleanly, and punished Houston’s mistakes with far more consistency. For a team that entered the season talking about growth and toughness, this stretch is starting to test both.

Kevin Durant Can’t Keep Carrying This Much

Kevin Durant gave Houston exactly what a superstar is supposed to give. He scored 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting, drilled four threes, and created six assists while logging nearly 40 minutes. When possessions stalled, the ball found Durant, and more often than not, he delivered something workable. He wasn’t forcing shots, wasn’t hunting numbers – he simply kept the offense from completely falling apart.

But that’s where the praise stops and the concern begins. Even with Durant playing efficiently, the Rockets were still chasing the game. Sacramento never had to overload him defensively because Houston wasn’t consistently punishing single coverage elsewhere. When your best player scores efficiently and the team still never feels in control, it’s a sign the margin for error has become dangerously thin.

Amen Thompson Was Incredible And Still It Wasn’t Enough

Amen Thompson quietly put together one of the most complete performances of the night. He led Houston with 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting, grabbed 13 rebounds, dished out six assists, and lived at the free-throw line, going 9-of-12. His energy was undeniable, especially in transition and on the glass, where he pulled down six offensive boards by himself.

But even Thompson’s breakout night highlighted the problem. He also committed five turnovers, and Houston struggled to convert his second-chance opportunities into sustained runs. When your young guard plays 41 minutes, posts a 30-point double-double, and you still lose by 13, it speaks to larger structural issues rather than individual effort.

The Supporting Cast Went Missing

Outside of Durant, Sengun, and Thompson, Houston simply didn’t get enough. Jabari Smith Jr. scored nine points on 4-of-13 shooting and missed all three of his attempts from deep. Aaron Holiday finished with just three points in 28 minutes, going 1-for-7 from the field and 1-for-7 from three. Those empty possessions added up quickly.

Sengun battled, 19 points, nine rebounds, two steals, and a block, but his efficiency dipped (8-of-20 shooting, 2-of-6 at the line), and Sacramento did a good job forcing him into tough finishes. The Rockets’ bench managed only 13 total points, while Malik Monk alone scored 15 for the Kings. That imbalance decided the game long before the final buzzer.

Sacramento Looked Like The More Connected Team

This wasn’t about star power, it was about cohesion. The Kings finished with 24 assists on 44 made baskets, shot 48.9% from the field, and consistently generated clean looks without forcing the issue. DeMar DeRozan led the way with 22 points and six assists, while Russell Westbrook controlled the tempo with 10 assists and timely shot-making.

Houston, by contrast, felt reactive all night. The Rockets turned the ball over 12 times, allowed Sacramento to score 16 points off those mistakes, and committed 22 fouls that disrupted any defensive rhythm. Sacramento led for 72% of the game and pushed the lead as high as 16, never truly letting Houston believe a comeback was coming.