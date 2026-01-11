Rockets Injury Update: Good News On Alperen Sengun And Tari Eason Ahead Of Kings Clash

Latest intel on the Rockets injuries: Alperen Sengun's return to the starting lineup and Tari Eason's injury recovery timeline.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Dec 21, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts after a foul during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts after a foul during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Alperen Sengun has returned to the Rockets’ starting lineup tonight against the Kings after missing three games due to a right ankle sprain that he suffered against the Mavericks.

According to Vanessa Richardson, the Rockets’ sideline reporter, Sengun, who was initially a game-time decision, is ready to go in tonight’s game. But the Rockets will be without Tari Eason tonight, who exited the last game (against the Trail Blazers) due to a right ankle sprain.

As per Ime Udoka, the Rockets got some good news on Tari Eason, as well as they do not expect him would be sidelined for long, and his availability remains a game-to-game decision as of now.

The Rockets are going with the starting lineup of Aaron Holiday (PG), Amen Thompson (SG), Jabari Smith Jr. (SF), Kevin Durant (PF), and Alperen Sengun (C) against the Kings.

Since Sengun went down just 65 seconds into the Mavericks game, the Rockets have lost three of their four games since (including the Dallas fixture as well). The 23-year-old star is currently averaging 21.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists for the season while shooting 51.2% from the field.

The Rockets are 18-10 with Sengun in the lineup and 4-3 in games he hasn’t played. Clearly, the Rockets needed their franchise player back on the floor.

The Rockets have struggled to generate offense in the Turkish All-Star’s absence as they suffered back-to-back losses to the Trail Blazers despite consecutive 30+ point games from Kevin Durant.

Following their loss to the Trail Blazers, Ime Udoka blasted the Rockets for being over-reliant on Durant to do everything at 37 years of age. Jabari Smith Jr. went 0-10 from the three-point line, and Reed Sheppard struggled to find rhythm from the field (8-21, 38.1 FG%) in that game.

Therefore, Sengun’s return marks a new hope for the Rockets to get back on track and resume their winning ways. Or at least enough to take some pressure off of Durant’s shoulders in the clutch moments.

The Rockets will look to improve to 23-13 after beating the struggling Kings (8-30) tonight. The last time these two teams played, the Kings pulled off a 124-125 upset on the Rockets. Ime Udoka threw shade at the Kings following that upset and called them a “lesser team” as opposed to the Rockets.

Will they be able to repeat the shocking upset? Or will the Rockets get back to winning tonight? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
