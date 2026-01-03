Alperen Sengun Exits Early After Scary Ankle Injury In Mavericks Game

The Houston Rockets were dealt an early scare on Saturday night when Alperen Sengun went down almost immediately, putting a damper on what was shaping up to be an important game. Sengun has been central to Houston’s identity this season, so any potential absence instantly raises questions about both short-term execution and long-term stability.

Barely a minute into the first quarter, Sengun came down awkwardly while securing a rebound and showed visible discomfort. The Rockets quickly called a timeout and subbed him out for Clint Capela before escorting Sengun to the locker room for further evaluation. According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the big man was diagnosed with a right lateral ankle sprain and was deemed questionable to return, leaving his status for the remainder of the game uncertain and forcing Houston to adjust on the fly.

This is the play where Alperen Sengun got hurt, rolling his right ankle when landing on a rebound attempt. https://t.co/vEohvYuD61 pic.twitter.com/VVxGTjqmQh — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) January 4, 2026

Without him, the Rockets lost momentum almost immediately. By halftime, they trailed 57-50 against the Mavericks and struggled to find any consistent direction or identity on offense.

Before the injury scare, Sengun had been enjoying another strong season as the engine of Houston’s offense. The one-time All-Star is averaging 22.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field and 31.7% from three. His ability to score in the post, facilitate from the elbows, and draw defensive attention has made him indispensable, especially in late-game situations where Houston often runs offense directly through him.

The timing of a potential Sengun absence would be especially damaging for a Rockets team trying to stay competitive in a crowded Western Conference. Houston entered the night at 21-10, firmly in the playoff mix and among the favorites to make the Finals. Sengun’s presence stabilizes lineups, and losing him for any stretch could expose depth issues while placing added pressure on the backcourt to generate consistent scoring.

If Sengun is forced to miss time, Houston will need to pivot quickly. Clint Capela would likely see an uptick in minutes, while the Rockets could lean more heavily on smaller lineups that emphasize pace and perimeter creation. Increased usage for guards and wings would be inevitable, but replacing Sengun’s playmaking and interior efficiency will be difficult. Until more clarity emerges, Houston’s immediate focus will be on managing the ankle issue carefully while preparing contingency plans in case its cornerstone center is unavailable for an extended period.

For now, all eyes turn to Sengun’s ankle and how quickly clarity emerges. The Rockets have built real momentum this season, but that progress is fragile without their offensive hub on the floor. Whether this proves to be a minor setback or something more disruptive could shape Houston’s trajectory in the weeks ahead. Until then, patience and adaptability will be just as important as wins.