Nuggets Injury Update: Christian Braun Sidelined At Last Minute Against Bucks

The Denver Nuggets‘ injury woes are expected to continue ahead of their upcoming game against the Milwaukee Bucks. While several key players have been ruled out for the game, a recent update indicates that Nuggets guard Christian Braun will also be sidelined for Sunday night’s matchup.

Christian Braun was initially listed as probable, but following his pre-game warmup, a last-minute decision will keep the guard out of the rotation. Given the role he plays in the rotation and the overall impact he has on both ends of the floor, the Nuggets may struggle against a team like the Bucks without him.

Braun’s exclusion from the lineup appears to be for load management purposes. Although the official report mentions a left ankle sprain, an injury that kept the guard sidelined for well over a month, given that the guard has appeared in three games since, Denver may be taking a cautious approach with ramping up his activity.

It goes without saying that Braun is a key player in the rotation. Although he isn’t a major contributor on the offensive end, averaging only 9.5 points per game on 45.9% shooting this season, his defensive effort and hustle are influential.

Since returning from his 23-game absence, Braun hasn’t been very impressive, posting an average of 2.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game on 21.4% shooting from the field.

Regardless, the Nuggets would hope to have all the help they can get. With four starters sidelined for Sunday night’s game, Denver doesn’t boast the best odds of winning.

The Nuggets Will Rely On Aaron Gordon

While the prospects for Sunday night’s game seem grim, on a positive note, the Denver Nuggets will have Aaron Gordon available for the game. Given that the team will see its star players sidelined, the veteran forward will be expected to play a larger role.

Gordon has been one of the team’s most vital players over the last few seasons. Aside from being a tenacious presence on the defensive end, the forward has made significant contributions with his off-ball movement and scoring.

Gordon has notched an uptick in his offensive production this season, averaging 18.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game on 52.1% shooting from the field and 40.8% from three-point range.

Much like Christian Braun, Gordon recently returned to the rotation after missing 19 games due to a hamstring injury. He’s had some difficulty settling into a rhythm, posting an average of 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game on 47.4% shooting from the field over his last three appearances. Still, the Nuggets will need him to step up against Milwaukee.

While his iconic 50-point performance on opening night suggests that he could lead the scoring for Denver, given that he will also be tasked with defending Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Nuggets forward may have too much on his plate.