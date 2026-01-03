Nuggets Release Encouraging Injury Update Before Clash With Nets

The Denver Nuggets are starting to see signs of relief as they navigate a difficult stretch shaped largely by injuries. With a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets looming, availability is once again the central storyline as Denver looks to stabilize and regain momentum.

Christian Braun (left ankle sprain) and Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain) have both been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game against Brooklyn, signaling meaningful progress in their recoveries. While neither player has officially been cleared, the shift in designation suggests both are trending in the right direction and could return as soon as this week, giving Denver a potential boost on both ends of the floor.

Gordon’s return, especially, would mark a major development for the Nuggets, who have lost five of their last ten games. After being diagnosed with a right hamstring strain in November, he appears close to returning and picking up where he left off, averaging 18.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 53.2% shooting (44.4% from three).

Even with that encouraging update, the Nuggets remain far from full strength. Nikola Jokic (left knee bone bruise) continues to be sidelined, as does Jonas Valanciunas (right calf strain). Cameron Johnson (right knee bone bruise) and Tamar Bates (left foot surgery) are also ruled out, while Jamal Murray (left ankle sprain) is listed as probable and expected to play. The lack of frontcourt depth, and Jokic’s absence in particular, has forced Denver to rely on smaller lineups and role players taking on expanded responsibilities, often at the cost of consistency.

Brooklyn enters the matchup dealing with its own injury complications. Michael Porter Jr. (illness) is listed as probable and is expected to suit up against his former team, while Nic Claxton (personal reasons) remains out. The Nets have spent much of the season juggling lineups, frequently missing multiple starters at a time, which has made continuity difficult and placed heavy strain on their remaining rotation players.

Meanwhile, at 23-11, the Nuggets remain firmly in the playoff picture, but the rhythm that once defined them has been harder to sustain. Defensive lapses, fluctuating offensive efficiency, and the inability to consistently close games have all surfaced during this injury-riddled stretch. Jokic’s absence has amplified those issues, stripping the team of its offensive hub and emotional anchor.

That is why the potential return of Braun and Gordon matters so much. Braun’s perimeter defense and willingness to do the dirty work fill gaps that have been glaring in recent games, while Gordon’s versatility allows Denver to stabilize its frontcourt and play with more physicality. Getting even one of them back would help restore lineup balance, and getting both could significantly raise Denver’s floor in the short term.

If Braun or Gordon do not play tomorrow, there is a strong chance they could suit up for the Nuggets’ next game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. If not, Denver may opt to wait until the home matchup against the Hawks on Friday, January 9.

With reinforcements finally within reach, the Nuggets are approaching a pivotal stretch that could determine how stable their season becomes moving forward. Even incremental health gains matter for a team built on continuity and balance, and getting Braun or Gordon back would ease the strain on an overextended rotation. Until Jokic returns, Denver’s margin remains thin, but signs of relief are beginning to surface at the right time.

