Pistons Hit With Major Injury Setback Ahead Of Crucial Back-To-Back Games

The Pistons suffer key injuries as Jalen Duren’s ankle issue looms large before tough games vs. Cleveland and New York.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Oct 24, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts after making a basket during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Detroit Pistons are facing another difficult stretch as injuries continue to pile up at the worst possible time. With back-to-back games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks looming, availability has quickly become the central concern for a team already fighting uphill.

Detroit announced multiple setbacks in its latest medical update. Jalen Duren (right ankle sprain) will not travel with the team and is set to be re-evaluated in one week, while Tobias Harris (left hip sprain) will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Caris LeVert (right knee inflammation) also remains sidelined and did not travel as he continues his treatment regimen.

Duren’s absence is particularly damaging given the role he has carved out this season. The young center has been one of the Pistons’ most consistent two-way contributors, averaging 17.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game while anchoring the paint. His ankle injury occurred late in the game against the Heat earlier this week, and while the Pistons avoided structural damage, the team has opted for caution with a short-term shutdown to prevent further aggravation.

Harris’ situation carries a longer timeline and presents its own complications. The veteran forward has been dealing with lingering hip soreness, and the decision to re-evaluate him in two weeks suggests the Pistons are preparing for an extended absence. Harris has provided stability and spacing when healthy, averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 45.5% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three. Without him, the Pistons lose a steady perimeter presence and a trusted veteran who can score in bunches.

While Duren is expected back within the next two weeks, the timing could not be worse for Detroit. Following a tough loss to the Heat, the Pistons head to Cleveland for a matchup against a physical Cavaliers team on Sunday. They then return home to face the Knicks the following night. Both opponents present matchup challenges, especially without Duren patrolling the paint and Harris providing size and scoring on the wing. Depth and discipline will be tested immediately.

For now, these injuries force the Pistons to lean heavily on their remaining rotation players while considering options on the trade market. Fortunately, at 25-9, the Pistons are not in immediate danger of falling out of the top three, but any further setbacks could begin to threaten their position in the East.

Ultimately, only time will reveal how the Pistons hold up to this latest challenge, but how they navigate this short stretch without key contributors will be telling. As Duren and Harris make their way back, the priority now is survival, discipline, and staying connected until the roster stabilizes again.

Nico Martinez
