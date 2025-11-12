Thunder Rule Out Six Players Ahead Of Matchup With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder will both be severely shorthanded for tonight’s matchup in OKC. According to the latest injury report, a total of nine players have been ruled out across both teams, including some major names.

For the Lakers, LeBron James is officially out due to right sciatica. He’ll be joined on the sidelines by Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) and rookie Adou Thiero (left knee surgery recovery), who remain out indefinitely. James, 40, has yet to make his debut this season, and there is currently no timeline for his return.

As for the Thunder, they’ll be without a whopping six players. Lu Dort is out with a right upper trap strain, while rookie big man Thomas Sorber is recovering from right ACL surgery. Nikola Topic remains sidelined following his draft-day knee injury, and Kenrich Williams (left knee), Jalen Williams (right wrist), and Aaron Wiggins (left adductor strain) are all out as well.

Both teams will have to dig deep into their rotations as they try to pick up a win in what’s shaping up to be a battle of depth and stamina.

The Thunder remain first in the West (11-1) despite not having their second-best player (Jalen Williams) all season. Lu Dort’s absence has also been felt, and he’ll be missed as a premium defensive matchup for Austin Reaves.

Still, with the NBA’s reigning MVP averaging 32.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game this season, the Thunder are in good hands for tonight’s game on their home court, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy.

Coming in at 8-3, the Lakers have also been thriving amid multiple injuries, and tonight will be their biggest test yet. Against the defending champs and a team that’s been dominating all season, their on-court execution will have to be flawless just to keep up with the competition.

Without LeBron James, the Lakers can only get so far, but the combined efforts of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Deandre Ayton should give them a fighting chance at pulling off the upset.

Fresh off the beatdown to Golden State, Thunder are in a nice rhythm right now and we haven’t even seen them at their best. As they get healthier and gain more experience with each passing game, OKC will only get harder to beat as one of the most talent-stacked and well-disciplined teams in the league.

When Williams returns, it will only empower the Thunder to continue their dominant trajectory. The same could be said for the Lakers and LeBron. While they will both be absent tonight, it’s still a crucial opportunity to see how these teams stack up against the most elite competition.

If the Lakers can keep it competitive without LeBron, it will say a lot about how far this group has come. More importantly, it will be a major confidence boost for the guys who may be needed down the stretch. No matter the outcome tonight, the real test for both teams will come in the spring, when rosters are (hopefully) healthy and playoff basketball is back in the air.