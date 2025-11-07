NBA Power Rankings: Thunder Lead The Way, Lakers In The Top 3

As we surge through the early portion of the 2025-26 NBA season, the rankings are becoming clearer, and one team in particular is staking its claim as the class of the field. The Oklahoma City Thunder, fresh off a championship run, are not only defending their title but doing so with a roster that appears to be ascending rather than fading.

But it’s not just about preseason hype. The Thunder have dominated on both ends of the court at times and can’t seem to stop winning games. But there is stiff competition from rising teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, and even the Philadelphia 76ers.

Even the Houston Rockets are suddenly serious as they click with Kevin Durant; the Cleveland Cavaliers are redefining themselves in the East; and even outsiders like the New York Knicks are gaining traction. Let’s go through the power rankings.

30. Washington Wizards – (1-7)

W/L Percentage: .125

PPG: 111.9

OPPG: 128.1

With the league’s worst point differential and a defense giving up nearly 130 points per night, the Wizards enter the rankings at the bottom for good reason. They simply cannot compete with almost every team in the league because of their inexperience. This is a tanking season, so young players are getting reps and showing flashes, which is at least a positive. Still, Washington looks multiple tiers away from being consistently competitive.

29. Brooklyn Nets – (1-7)

W/L Percentage: .125

PPG: 111.9

OPPG: 124.5

Brooklyn’s struggles stem from an offense that doesn’t have any playmakers. Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr can score, but that won’t be enough. With so many inexperienced players on the team, the roster feels disjointed and unable to create reliable offense in crunch time, making every game feel like an uphill climb. Their record hasn’t shocked anybody, and the Nets will remain locked near the bottom for almost the entire season.

28. Indiana Pacers – (1-7)

W/L Percentage: .125

PPG: 111.6

OPPG: 119.5

The Pacers weren’t supposed to be any good after losing Tyrese Haliburton for the season and letting Myles Turner walk. They can’t score without their playmaker, and the result is a team that looks decent for 30 minutes and overmatched for the final 18. Indiana’s youth movement has long-term promise, especially when Haliburton returns, but right now that inexperience is showing nightly. For Pacers fans, buckle in for a long season.

27. New Orleans Pelicans – (2-6)

W/L Percentage: .250

PPG: 107.9

OPPG: 120.8

New Orleans owns one of the coldest offenses in the league, struggling to generate efficient half-court looks while also lacking the pace to create easy transition points. Their defense hasn’t been able to compensate, as opponents frequently break them down off the dribble and overpower them on the glass. Their issues stem deeper from the often-injured Zion Williamson, and we can’t expect anything from them other than a lottery seeding.

26. Dallas Mavericks – (2-6)

W/L Percentage: .250

PPG: 106.3

OPPG: 113.8

Dallas’s issues start with an offense that no longer resembles its once-explosive identity, ranking near the bottom of the league in scoring and efficiency. The Luka Doncic trade is looking very bad for them right now, especially with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis out of the lineup as expected. Defensively, the Mavericks are respectable but not strong enough to offset their scoring troubles, leading to low-possession games where every mistake is magnified. Cooper Flagg has essentially been thrown into an ugly fire, and the Mavs have struggled all season.

25. Memphis Grizzlies – (3-6)

W/L Percentage: .333

PPG: 114.8

OPPG: 120.8

The Grizzlies have talent but lack cohesion, and it shows on both ends. What has happened to Ja Morant? He hasn’t been performing at the level we have come to expect from him, and it has severely hurt the team. Memphis can’t defend, are poor offensively, and seem to be heading towards a full reset. If Morant isn’t happy on the roster, it will be in the franchise’s best interest to move him and kickstart a rebuild. Overall, the Grizzlies are ranked where they are because they have been putrid in terms of competing every night.

24. Utah Jazz – (3-5)

W/L Percentage: .375

PPG: 114.0

OPPG: 118.0

Utah is competitive nearly every night but struggles with defensive consistency, giving up too many high-quality shots due to late rotations and communication breakdowns. Their offense is balanced but not dynamic enough to trade buckets with elite scoring teams, because Lauri Markkanen can only do so much. The Jazz have shown bright spots from their supporting pieces, yet they haven’t fully imposed themselves. With a negative differential and some early-season struggles for Ace Bailey, the Jazz are likely heading to the lottery again.

23. Sacramento Kings – (3-5)

W/L Percentage: .375

PPG: 116.9

OPPG: 120.4

Sacramento’s familiar problem persists: they can score at a high level, but cannot consistently stop anyone. Opponents attack their paint defense relentlessly, and the Kings offer little resistance at the rim or on the boards. Their offensive system still generates excellent looks, but cold shooting stretches expose their defensive flaws quickly. The Kings have enough talent to climb, but a trio of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Russell Westbrook just won’t work in the modern NBA.

22. Charlotte Hornets – (3-5)

W/L Percentage: .375

PPG: 120.4

OPPG: 120.4

Charlotte can put up points with the best of them, but their defense can be leaky at times, resulting in nightly shootouts they often come up short in. They rely heavily on individual scoring bursts from LaMelo Ball rather than a structured offense, which leads to inconsistency. On the other end, they struggle to contain bigger lineups and often give up second-chance points. The Hornets are slightly better than we expected them to be, but they might start falling down the rankings soon enough.

21. Orlando Magic – (3-5)

W/L Percentage: .375

PPG: 116.3

OPPG: 117.6

The Magic play hard and compete defensively, but they aren’t where we expected them to be in a wide-open Eastern Conference. They dig into teams with physicality, yet opponents frequently overcome them with superior shot-making. Orlando’s youth continues to develop, but the team hasn’t found its offensive identity, instead relying on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to score. Among all of the talented teams this season, the Magic have been one of the most disappointing.

20. Los Angeles Clippers – (3-5)

W/L Percentage: .375

PPG: 110.5

OPPG: 115.1

The Clippers hover below .500 because they haven’t established a reliable identity on either side of the ball. Their offense can look smooth when the ball moves around James Harden, but they too often slip into stagnant, isolation-heavy stretches that produce contested jumpers. Defensively, they are physical but slow-footed and have looked very old at times. The roster has talent with big names, including Kawhi Leonard, but the Clippers are only good enough to beat strong teams on the right night. We can’t expect too much from the Clippers this season as a result.

19. Phoenix Suns – (4-5)

W/L Percentage: .444

PPG: 116.7

OPPG: 118.2

Phoenix still boasts the offensive firepower thanks to the superstar abilities of Devin Booker, but their own defense is a major liability. They give up easy looks in transition, struggle to stay connected on screens, and fall behind whenever their shooting cools. Their star is always producing, but the roster simply isn’t good enough around him. The Suns live and die by shot-making more than any team should, and the fact that Jalen Green has only played one game doesn’t make things easier.

18. Boston Celtics – (4-5)

W/L Percentage: .444

PPG: 113.3

OPPG: 109.3

Even with a losing record, the Celtics boast a positive point differential, signaling they might be better than their early results suggest. Even without Jayson Tatum, their defense remains sturdy, and their offense has been decently reliant on perimeter jump shooting. Cold stretches have cost them in several tight finishes, however. Nobody expects the Celtics to be in the mix without their best player, but hovering around .500 and ranking in the middle of all teams should be the goal.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves – (4-4)

W/L Percentage: .500

PPG: 116.5

OPPG: 118.3

Minnesota has hovered around the .500 mark because their defense, formerly elite, has regressed significantly. Opponents are scoring comfortably at all three levels, and the Timberwolves lack the discipline and rim protection that once fueled their rise. Offensively, they’re solid, but are relying too much on Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle to perform. If the defense returns to form, they’ll quickly rise; if not, they’ll stay battling to stay out of the play-in spot.

16. Atlanta Hawks – (4-4)

W/L Percentage: .500

PPG: 116.6

OPPG: 117.4

The Hawks score at a high clip, but their defense once again holds them back from any real upward momentum. They play a fast, free-flowing style offensively, but it comes at the cost of defensive connectivity and transition discipline. Atlanta often finds itself in track meets, and while they can win those games, it’s a fragile formula. Their core, headlined by Trae Young, looks promising, but something is still lacking with this team so far.

15. Miami Heat – (4-4)

W/L Percentage: .500

PPG: 122.4

OPPG: 117.6

The Heat are one of the league’s most explosive offensive teams, with multiple players capable of erupting on any given night. But their downfall so far has been inconsistent defensive engagement, especially against teams with strong guard play. They rely heavily on offensive rhythm, meaning when their shooting dips, their entire structure wobbles. A core of Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell should keep them in the playoff mix, but they will need Tyler Herro back as soon as possible.

14. Toronto Raptors – (4-4)

W/L Percentage: .500

PPG: 120.5

OPPG: 118.0

Toronto plays with an aggressive, modern offensive approach built around pace, spacing, and attacking mismatches. Their scoring is strong enough to keep them in nearly every contest, but they still lack a true engine who can settle their offense in crunch moments. Their .500 record feels accurate: they’re competitive, but inconsistent. Hopefully, Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram can get it going at a higher level soon.

13. Portland Trail Blazers – (5-3)

W/L Percentage: .625

PPG: 120.4

OPPG: 117.8

Portland’s offense has been surprisingly electric, powered by balanced scoring and strong spacing that creates open looks across the floor. Their young core plays with energy and fearlessness, and veterans such as Jrue Holiday are certainly playing their part. The record speaks well of their growth, and the team clearly believes in its identity. If the defense tightens even a little, this group could become one of the West’s biggest surprises until Damian Lillard returns next season.

12. Golden State Warriors – (5-4)

W/L Percentage: .556

PPG: 117.4

OPPG: 115.3

Golden State has looked better than they did last year, thanks to improved depth and more consistency from their young pieces. Their offense remains fluid and creative, with Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green being the maestros. The problem is their defense, which ranges from disciplined and disruptive one night to porous the next. Still, they’re above .500 and trending up, and the Warriors won’t be ignored as a top-five seed as long as their stars are healthy.

11. New York Knicks – (5-3)

W/L Percentage: .625

PPG: 118.9

OPPG: 113.6

The Knicks are easily one of the East’s most well-rounded teams on paper, combining efficient offense with solid defensive structure. They aren’t flashy, but they consistently make winning plays and rarely beat themselves. Their scoring is balanced, and their physicality wears teams down as games progress. The Knicks have handled inferior teams well and competed strongly against top opponents, although they need to prove they can blow teams out of the water to truly get a firm stronghold in the conference.

10. Cleveland Cavaliers – (5-3)

W/L Percentage: .625

PPG: 116.4

OPPG: 114.8

Cleveland boasts a dynamic offense capable of scoring from all angles, and their backcourt has been reliably productive. The defense, however, hasn’t been quite at the level of previous seasons, particularly in perimeter containment. Still, their ability to generate efficient half-court looks gives them an edge in close games. They’re winning without playing their best basketball, which is an encouraging sign for Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the team.

9. Milwaukee Bucks – (5-3)

W/L Percentage: .625

PPG: 119.9

OPPG: 119.1

Milwaukee is going as Giannis Antetokounmpo takes them, even if they have one of the more vulnerable defenses among top teams. Their scoring punch is undeniable, with Giannis owning that end. But defensively, they’ve struggled to get stops in key moments, often giving up wide-open threes or easy drives. The Bucks are winning with sheer offensive firepower, but their long-term ceiling depends on reestablishing defensive identity with a roster that isn’t the most complete.

8. Philadelphia 76ers – (5-3)

W/L Percentage: .625

PPG: 123.3

OPPG: 119.3

Philadelphia owns one of the NBA’s most explosive offenses, regularly pushing past 120 points thanks to elite guard play and efficient shooting. Their defense is a work in progress, but they force enough turnovers to make up for occasional lapses. The 76ers have won several high-scoring battles and look comfortable playing at a rapid pace, with Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe playing like stars. Their positive differential shows this hot start is no fluke, and if Paul George can get healthy, they could be even better.

7. San Antonio Spurs – (5-2)

W/L Percentage: .714

PPG: 117.9

OPPG: 109.6

The Spurs have emerged as a genuine early-season force with a defense that’s far ahead of schedule and an offense steadily building chemistry. Victor Wembanyama is the real deal as an MVP and DPOY candidate, and teams are struggling to keep him from taking over a game entirely. Headlined by Wemby, San Antonio looks mentally tough and technically sound, giving them the blueprint of a rising contender. Their start is no fluke, and we see a top-four seed by the end of the season.

6. Houston Rockets – (5-2)

W/L Percentage: .714

PPG: 124.7

OPPG: 111.7

Houston started 0-2 but have been destroying teams since. They have been one of the league’s biggest early-season revelations, sporting both an elite offense and a top-tier defense. Their young core is thriving, and their physical, connected play on defense has fueled transition opportunities that lead to easy points. Their scoring balance is impressive, with Kevin Durant finding his footing, and their pace has overwhelmed teams. The Rockets feel like they are championship-ready, and based on their form, we can’t deny that.

5. Denver Nuggets – (5-2)

W/L Percentage: .714

PPG: 124.6

OPPG: 113.6

Denver’s offense remains one of the most fluid and efficient machines in the league, powered by triple-double maestro Nikola Jokic. Their defense has been good but occasionally inconsistent, particularly when bench units take the floor. Still, their ability to control tempo and close games makes them one of the most stable teams in the NBA. The Nuggets look like a seasoned group pacing themselves while still racking up wins.

4. Detroit Pistons – (6-2)

W/L Percentage: .750

PPG: 115.6

OPPG: 111.3

Detroit has taken a major leap after making it to Game 7 in the first round last season, showing maturity and physicality that opposing teams struggle to match. Their defense is disciplined and tough, while their offense flows with improved spacing, better decision-making, and multiple reliable contributors. The Pistons have grown sharper in crunch-time execution, mainly because Cade Cunningham is a budding superstar. Their strong point differential reflects real progress, not luck. Detroit looks ahead of schedule right now.

3. Chicago Bulls – (6-1)

W/L Percentage: .857

PPG: 120.4

OPPG: 115.6

Nobody could have predicted the Chicago Bulls starting off the season this hot. They are destroying teams on the offensive end of the floor, led by Josh Giddey and Nikola Vucevic. While this hot start might be short-lived, they have been near-perfection to start the season and rank third due to their scoring ability. The Bulls will have to sustain this firepower to continue ranking among the top teams in the NBA, but so far, there can’t be a bad word spoken about their performance.

2. Los Angeles Lakers – (7-2)

W/L Percentage: .778

PPG: 119.6

OPPG: 116.6

The Lakers have been one of the league’s most potent teams, blending star-level shot creation with improved defense, even without LeBron James. Their offense is humming thanks to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, but the real key has been the rise of their supporting cast, which has given them needed depth. LA still allows too many points, but their scoring firepower has consistently covered the gaps. With strong wins and dominant stretches, the Lakers look like the premier threat to the West’s top seed. Their ceiling remains championship-caliber once James returns to the court.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder – (8-1)

W/L Percentage: .889

PPG: 122.2

OPPG: 110.7

Oklahoma City has been the NBA’s most complete team through the early season, dominating on both ends with elite efficiency around their superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Thunder rarely lose control of games, showing championship-level poise and the flexibility to win shootouts or grind-it-out defensive battles. Their +11.5 point differential and top-tier SRS underscore their dominance. Right now, OKC is the clear No. 1, not just by record, but by performance.