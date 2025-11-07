Mavericks Could Land Heat Star In Urgent Trade To Help Cooper Flagg

The Dallas Mavericks have had a rough start to the 2025-26 season. With a 2-6 record, the worst start of rookie Cooper Flagg’s basketball career, the Mavericks are placed at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

The Mavericks’ poor performance can be attributed to several reasons. For the most part, the general state of the team’s roster can be identified as the root of their problems.

Dallas has faced a barrage of injuries early in the season. With Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II sidelined, the Mavs also continue to see Kyrie Irving out of action. While there are expectations that Irving may return sooner than expected, it is evident that the Mavericks need to make some changes.

With this in mind, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale proposed some interesting trades aimed at acquiring more support for Cooper Flagg.

Among the several suggestions presented, Favale listed Miami Heat star Tyler Herro as a potential trade target for the team.

While noting the developments in Miami during Herro’s extended absence after ankle surgery, he wrote, “Between Norman Powell’s performance in his absence, Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s on-ball reps, the selection of Kasparas Jakučionis this past June, and the Miami Heat not signing him to an extension in October, the 25-year-old All-Star could be more gettable than untouchable.”

With the potential to be a valuable addition to the team, we examine how Tyler Herro would fare next to Cooper Flagg on the Dallas Mavericks.

Tyler Herro’s Fit On The Mavericks

Getting Tyler Herro would undoubtedly be a significant boost for the Dallas Mavericks. With a formidable presence in the guard rotation, the Mavs would effectively provide Cooper Flagg with more offensive support, especially in the absence of Kyrie Irving.

In this regard, Favale stated that Herro’s fit in Dallas’ backcourt would remain solid even after Irving’s return. With the Heat star being effective even without the ball in his hands, Tyler Herro could become a major contributor on the offensive end.

“Herro has improved enough to run the show for long pockets of time,” Favale added. “He has long been one of the more underrated from-scratch shot-makers, and he leveled up as facilitator amid a skeleton crew of orchestrators in Miami last year.”

After a breakout season with Miami, earning his first All-Star selection, Herro has proven that he could be a reliable option even in Irving’s absence. After averaging 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game on 47.2% shooting overall and 37.5% from three-point range, the 25-year-old possesses the skills to be a primary scoring option and facilitator on offense.

While defense would typically be a concern, Favale noted that, given Flagg’s defensive upside, along with a healthy Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II behind him, Dallas could be very competitive at full strength.

How Can The Mavericks Acquire Tyler Herro?

While the notion of acquiring Tyler Herro appears to be largely promising, the process of trading for the Heat star may be complicated.

Herro is currently in the third year of his four-year, $120 million contract. Expected to earn $31 million this year, the Mavericks would need to amass a fair number of promising assets to facilitate a deal.

Favale suggested that, due to Dallas being hard-capped at the second tax apron, a third team may need to get involved to facilitate this trade. However, on paper, a potential package including Klay Thompson, PJ Washington, and the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick in Dallas’ possession could work.

Due to Washington’s recent contract extension, the trade may not be valid until March 2026. Considering Miami’s need for size on the roster, they may show more of an interest in acquiring Daniel Gafford to help bolster their frontcourt rotation.

This deal may not necessarily be in the Mavericks’ favor, primarily because of how injury-prone Davis and Lively are. However, given what they receive in return, Dallas may still see some merit in it.

Should The Mavericks Seek Support For Cooper Flagg?

After eight games in the season, the Dallas Mavericks are far from being the title contender they were touted to be. Although several analysts placed the condition that the Mavs would only be a contender at full strength, even with all the injuries impacting the team’s performance, the current outlook appears bleak.

Cooper Flagg has displayed star-caliber potential. Still, with a slow start to the season, the Mavericks may be concerned about his development. On this note, the team may be eager to bring in some support to yield results.

Although Tyler Herro is a viable target, especially considering how he was mentioned in trade rumors in the offseason, it would be unlikely for the Heat to part with him. Given his importance to the team as a central piece of its core, it would be a challenge for Dallas to get him, even with Miami not offering him an extension.

Hence, Dallas could continue to explore other alternatives.